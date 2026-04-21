Newcastle 'prepared' to sell Anthony Gordon to European giants in major blow to Arsenal, Liverpool transfer hopes

By Ben Sully | 21 Apr 2026 01:16

Newcastle are reportedly prepared to sell Anthony Gordon to Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich if one key condition is met.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked with a potential move for the Newcastle star.

The Merseyside club have previously earmarked Gordon as a potential replacement for Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, while Arsenal are continuing to keep a close eye on the player's situation at St James' Park.

However, according to The Times, Bayern are currently leading the race to sign the 25-year-old this summer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle open to Gordon sale at right price

The report claims that the Magpies are willing to open discussions with Bayern over a potential sale.

However, they will only engage in talks if the Bavarians are prepared to meet Newcastle's £75m asking price for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2030.

Gordon's contract situation leaves Newcastle in a relatively strong negotiating position, although the Magpies need to sell to fund their summer transfer business.

Newcastle are looking to refresh their squad after failing to match the heights of the last three Premier League seasons.

© Imago / APL

Gordon ready for new challenge

Meanwhile, Gordon appears to be ready to call time on his three-and-a-half-year stay in the north east.

Gordon is reportedly open to a move to the Allianz Arena, which would allow him to continue playing in the Champions League.

A switch to Bayern would also see Gordon link up with his England teammate Harry Kane, who has not looked back since making the move to the Bundesliga in 2023.

In addition to Kane, Vincent Kompany's side have also Michael Olise and Luis Diaz from the Premier League over the last couple of years, and it has ultimately proven to be a successful strategy given the success of Bayern's prolific forward line.