Fabrizio Romano reveals Man City's John Stones 'expectation' ahead of contract expiry

By Ben Sully | 21 Apr 2026 00:42

Manchester City defender John Stones is reportedly expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Citizens are already preparing to bid farewell to club legend Bernardo Silva, who recently announced that he will depart at the end of the season.

However, Silva is not the only player who is out of contract this summer, with Stones's deal also set to expire at the end of June.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is no indication that Stones and Man City will continue their relationship beyond the summer.

© Imago

Stones set to leave Man City

The transfer expert claims that, unless there is a last-minute change, Stones will become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign.

The defender will consider his next steps with his family and representatives as he looks for a new club for the first time in ten years.

In the meantime, the 31-year-old is still keen to contribute to Man City's title challenge, although the level of his involvement will depend on his fitness situation.

Stones has been restricted to just 15 competitive matches in an injury-hit season, and he has not featured in the Premier League since the start of December.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Where could Stones go this summer?

While he has struggled for game time this season, Stones has made 292 appearances since arriving from Everton in 2016.

The England international has played a key role in Man City's success under Pep Guardiola, helping the club win six league titles, five EFL Cups, two FA Cups, a Champions League crown, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

Stones could still win another league title and FA Cup before he has to decide which club to join ahead of the 2026-27 season.

A return to Everton has been mentioned as a potential option for the centre-back, especially if the Toffees can secure European football for next season.

Alternatively, Stones may look at the possibility of a move outside the UK, having previously been linked with German giants Bayern Munich.