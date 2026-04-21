Bournemouth vs. Leeds: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 23:50 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 00:13

Two in-form Premier League teams face off at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night, as Bournemouth play host to Leeds United.

The Cherries are in high spirits after a 2-1 away victory over Newcastle United last weekend extended their club-record unbeaten run in the top flight to 13 matches, moving them up to eighth in the table.

As for the Whites, they celebrated back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season, after following up a memorable 2-1 triumph at Man United with a 3-0 victory over basement club Wolves on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 16

Bournemouth wins: 2

Draws: 3

Leeds United wins: 11

Bournemouth and Leeds United have faced each other just 16 times across all competitions and it is the Whites who boast the superior head-to-head record having posted 11 wins to the Cherries’ two, while three draws have been played out between the two clubs.

January 1939 was the very first time these two teams butted heads, with Leeds securing a 3-1 home victory over Bournemouth - known then as Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic - in the third round of the FA Cup.

This match represents the first and only cup meeting to date in this head-to-head, with each of the last 16 encounters taking place across the old Division Two, League One, Championship and Premier League.

In the old Division Two, Leeds celebrated four wins and played out two draws across six games against Bournemouth between October 1987 and May 1990, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Fast-forward to the 2007-08 campaign, Leeds also did the double over Bournemouth in League One, with a 3-1 away win followed by a 2-0 home victory. While the Whites failed to secure promotion via the playoffs that season, the Cherries suffered relegation to League Two.

However, Bournemouth bounced back and found themselves locking horns with Leeds once again just five years later in the Championship following two promotions.

The Cherries were beaten 2-1 at Elland Road in October 2013, but they celebrated their first ever victory over the Whites in the reverse fixture five months later, claiming an emphatic 4-1 home triumph thanks to two goals each from Yann Kermorgant and Lewis Grabban.

Bournemouth were then promoted as second-tier champions in 2014-15, despite losing both home and away to Leeds - a side responsible for a quarter of their total league defeats that season (eight).

Both teams are now competing in the Premier League and have had mixed success in this fixture, winning one, drawing one and losing one each of their three head-to-heads.

The first ever Premier League battle between the two sides in November 2022 was a seven-goal thriller won by Leeds at Elland Road, with the hosts coming from 3-1 down with half an hour remaining to win 4-3 – Crysencio Summerville netted an 84th-minute winner.

Bournemouth gained revenge over the Whites with a 4-1 success at the Vitality Stadium five months later, while their most recent encounter took place in September 2025 when Eli Junior Kroupi scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in a pulsating 2-2 draw in West Yorkshire.

Previous meetings

Sep 27, 2025: Leeds United 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2023: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2022: Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2015: Leeds United 1-0 Bournemouth (Championship)

Sep 16, 2014: Bournemouth 1-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Mar 25, 2014: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Oct 01, 2013: Leeds United 2-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

Mar 08, 2008: Leeds United 2-0 Bournemouth (League One)

Nov 06, 2007: Bournemouth 1-3 Leeds United (League One)

Previous Premier League meetings

Sep 27, 2025: Leeds United 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2023: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2022: Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

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