Bournemouth vs. Leeds: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Apr 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 21 Apr 2026 17:00

Bournemouth lock horns with fellow in-form Premier League team Leeds United this week.

The Cherries salvaged a point from a 2-2 draw with the Whites in the reverse fixture at Elland Road seven months ago, courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser from Eli Junior Kroupi.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Leeds kickoff?

Bournemouth vs. Leeds will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday night.

This fixture is one of two taking place on the same evening, along with Burnley and Manchester City.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Leeds being played?

This Premier League contest will take place at the Vitality Stadium, the home of Bournemouth, which holds the lowest capacity in the Premier League (11,307).

Bournemouth secured a 4-1 victory over Leeds in their most recent home encounter in April 2023.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

Bournemouth vs. Leeds will be shown live will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky GO, Sky GO Extra and Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Bournemouth and Leeds.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Bournemouth vs. Leeds will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 22:30 on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Bournemouth and Leeds?

Bournemouth are enjoying a club-record 13-game unbeaten run in the Premier League which was extended on Saturday courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Newcastle United.

Andoni Iraola’s men are in contention to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history, as they sit eighth in the table and level on point with Chelsea in sixth spot; at least a draw on Wednesday would see them leapfrog the Blues.

Leeds, meanwhile, have boosted their Premier League survival hopes with back-to-back wins over Man United and Wolves, winning 3-0 at home to the latter on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit 15th in the table and eight points clear of the relegation zone with five games remaining, so a win at the Vitality Stadium would go a long way to guaranteeing their top-flight status for another season.