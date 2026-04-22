Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Kasimpasa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 22 Apr 2026 21:31

Istanbul Basaksehir welcome Kasimpasa to the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Friday for the opening fixture of Turkish Super Lig round 31.

With only four matches remaining, the hosts are still chasing a late push for European qualification, while the visitors are focused on securing their top-flight status and avoiding any late drama.

Match preview

Basaksehir come into this clash fifth in the standings with 48 points from 30 matches, leaving them seven points adrift of the top four and needing a near-perfect finish to keep their European hopes alive.

The Grey Owls have been difficult to beat in recent weeks, going unbeaten in their last four league matches (1W, 3D), and showing defensive solidity with three clean sheets in that run.

Their most recent outing, a 1-1 draw away at Trabzonspor, highlighted their resilience, with Davie Selke scoring a late equaliser to earn a valuable point.

At home, Basaksehir have been particularly strong, unbeaten in their last four league games at this venue (3W, 1D), conceding very little and building a platform for consistent results.

They also hold a dominant record in this fixture, unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with the visitors (9W, 2D), including a 3-1 win earlier this season, which underlines their historical superiority.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Kasimpasa, meanwhile, sit 13th with 31 points from 30 matches, six points above the relegation zone but still not mathematically safe.

Their campaign has been defined by inconsistency, reflected in a modest attacking output and a tendency to drop points from winning positions.

However, recent performances have shown signs of improvement, as a 1-0 victory over Alanyaspor last time out extended their unbeaten run to three matches (2W, 1D), a timely boost in their survival bid.

Despite that, their away form remains a major concern, with the Apaches winless in their last eight league matches on the road (4D, 4L), which tempers optimism ahead of this difficult trip.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

D

D

W

D

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Basaksehir will rely heavily on Eldor Shomurodov, their leading scorer, who has been central to their attacking output this season and is chasing the Golden Boot, four short of the league’s leading scorer at this time.

They will, however, be without Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Jerome Opoku, both suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Selke, after scoring off the bench last time out, is pushing for a return to the starting lineup having settled for a substitute role in the last few games.

Meanwhile, Kasimpasa will be without Haris Hajradinovic, who remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

The club are also sweating on having Kamil Corekci and Jim Allevinah fit for the game, as they are both doubts after missing recent matches.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Bulut, Karatas; Kemen, Gunes; Sari, Shomurodov, Brnic; Selke

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Becao, Arous, Frimpong; Cafu, Baldursson; Kahveci, Diabate, Ouanes; Benedyczak

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Kasimpasa

Basaksehir's strong home form and superior quality should give them the edge in this contest, particularly given their dominance in meetings between the two sides.

Kasimpasa have shown enough resilience to make this competitive, but their struggles away from home and limited attacking output suggest they may fall just short against a side chasing European qualification



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.