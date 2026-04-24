Man United vs. Brentford: Michael Carrick's team on the brink of Champions League qualification ahead of Bees battle

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 20:03 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 20:06

Ahead of Monday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford, hear what the Sports Mole team have to say about the upcoming battle.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "You'd be shocked, wouldn't you?"

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

I never like to say things until they're absolutely certain, but you'd be shocked, wouldn't you? If United fell out of contention now. I think the game against Chelsea was just an excellent defensive performance from the team.

I think there were reports on Friday that first came out that Leny Yoro was injured and obviously subsequently didn't travel with the squad, and United ended up with [Noussair] Mazraoui and [Ayden] Heaven as a centre-back partnership, which I wasn't absolutely thrilled with, but in fairness to both of them, I know Heaven received a lot of praise for his performance and he was fantastic, but Mazraoui as well, because Mazraoui was poor against Leeds [United] in the game before that.

"United had to ride their luck, [Liam] Delap hit the crossbar, [Enzo] Fernandez had one that he whipped just past the far post and it is a game that could have finished level, but a clean sheet away from home, obviously got the result that they wanted.

Looking forward, obviously, you fancy that they're there, but Brentford are no mugs, they have won the last two games between the two sides, and obviously are in the race as well for Europe - a big game, but there will be no decision on [Michael] Carrick it doesn't look like until maybe not the end of the season, maybe until mathematically possible that Man United can't finish outside the top five.

I think there's been suggestions that there might be an announcement when it becomes certain that they're in the Champions League next season - it looks very much like it will be Carrick next season rather than anyone else.

I know we spoke about that previously and I'm leaning towards that being the right decision now, we'll see how that goes on that side. [Harry] Maguire is obviously back for this game, which is a big boost.

[Bryan] Mbeumo’s form has been a little bit worrying, he hasn't been great recently - going forward it's gone a little bit quiet; Carrick will be looking for some improvements from some players in the final third.

But [Bruno] Fernandes again, I know there are going be different opinions, but if he doesn't win Player of the Year this year, then I don't know what has happened, I know there's been Bernardo Silva and Declan Rice has done quite well, but Fernandes has got to be Player of the Year and hopefully he breaks the assist record in these final games.

He’s got 18 for the season. He's got a great chance, even if he doesn't, it's still been a great season, I mean his chance creation is just through the roof, isn't it? I know he's had a lot of criticism in the past about his theatrics and his waving his arms around, and in fairness, he doesn't do that as much anymore, and it looks like he's going to stay this summer.

There were exit reports last year, obviously he got linked with a move away, but it would be disastrous to let him leave, hopefully he stays for a few more years at least.

I think so (is Fernandes in his best form?). Obviously the change where [Ruben] Amorim put him back in central midfield, I understood the reason he did that because the balls that he can play from deeper areas and his progression of the ball and is fantastic.

But a player of that ability in terms of finding passes, you have to get him in the final third of the field and his numbers are through the roof. At Chelsea, the thing that stood out for me the most was his fitness. His fitness is just absolutely through the roof, isn't it?

I don't know the numbers behind how many kilometers he does a game, but he's just everywhere. There's been a lot of talk about should he be the captain? Is he a captain of Manchester United? But sometimes it doesn't have to be the one that's screaming all the time.

Can you help your team and can you fill in the spaces? He was filling in at left-back, right-back, centre-back, dropping in and he was then springing forward at Chelsea.

Maybe it wasn't one of his best performances in terms of output, but obviously he got the assist for the [Matheus] Cunha goal, but his overall contribution to the team, I would agree, over the last, certainly since Carrick has been there, has been just absolutely unbelievable.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "The stalemate specialists"

Brentford have been the stalemate specialists. That draw against Fulham was their fifth in a row and they're now winless in sixth, but they were only denied that win by that Bernd Leno wonder save right at the end, one of the saves of the season.

I tipped Brentford to go down. A lot of us did, they've proven us wrong. Keith Andrews - what a job he's done. If Brentford get Europe, could we say he's up for manager of the season? That's another debate. I think he should certainly be in the conversation. If Brentford can sneak can sneak in there (European spot).

"These clubs like Brentford, Brighton, Bournemouth, who are just, they've got a clear structure in place. They're run so well. They recognise that they're mainly going be selling clubs, but then they reinvest that money so intelligently.

"Brentford have done that with the Mbeumo, [Yoane] Wissa and Ivan Toney money. They've just been such a refreshing addition to the Premier League Brentford and I'd love to see them in Europe next season. Of course, they are ninth and the table. It's only one point behind Bournemouth, level with Chelsea, so it's certainly realistic.

You think, if they can just start turning these draws into wins, which will be easier said than done given their recent penchant for draws.