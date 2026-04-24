Preview: Estoril Praia vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 24 Apr 2026 20:00

Estoril Praia will be looking to end a difficult run of results when they host Famalicao at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota stadium on Sunday afternoon in a Primeira Liga encounter with plenty riding on the outcome for both sides.

The hosts arrive at the fixture having lost four consecutive league games and in desperate need of a response, while the visitors travel to Estoril still harbouring hopes of a top-four finish with four matchdays remaining.

Match preview

It has been a torrid run of results for Estoril Praia, who have suffered four straight defeats heading into Sunday’s fixture and will be eager to arrest that slide on home soil before the season slips away from them entirely.

Ian Cathro’s side sit ninth in the Primeira Liga table with 37 points from 10 wins, seven draws and 13 defeats, and the concerning nature of their recent form is compounded by a goals-conceded record that will give the head coach plenty to think about ahead of Sunday.

Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Moreirense, with the hosts conceding as early as the 12th minute and failing to find a response across the remainder of the contest.

With four matchdays remaining, the window to turn things around is narrowing rapidly, and Cathro’s men will be acutely aware that another defeat on Sunday could leave their ninth-place finish under serious threat heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

The head-to-head record between these two sides offers little encouragement for the hosts, with Estoril having lost the last three encounters straight and winning two in the last five meetings.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Famalicao arrive in considerably better shape, unbeaten in eight consecutive Primeira Liga matches - their longest such run in the top flight having picked up four wins and four draws during that sequence to firmly establish themselves as one of the division’s most consistent sides in recent months.

Hugo Oliveira’s side sit fifth in the table with 48 points from 13 wins, nine draws and eight defeats, though they remain eight points adrift of fourth-placed Braga, making the prospect of European qualification an increasingly difficult one to achieve with so few games remaining.

Their last three outings have produced draws rather than wins - a 2-2 against Porto, a 1-1 against Moreirense and a 2-2 against Sporting Braga, suggesting that while Famalicao remain difficult to beat, they may be dropping points at the worst possible time in their push for a top-four place.

The visitors have never secured a European qualification in their history, giving this final stretch of the season a particular sense of significance, and Oliveira will be determined to ensure the momentum built during their unbeaten run is not allowed to fade with the finishing line in sight.

Famalicao’s away record of five wins, six draws and four defeats demonstrates a side more than capable of performing on the road, and Estoril’s current lack of confidence and form makes this fixture a particularly inviting one for the visitors.

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

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Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Kevin Boma remains a doubt for Estoril heading into Sunday’s fixture with a muscle injury, and a late assessment is likely to determine his availability ahead of kickoff.

Martin Turk made his first appearance of the season in goal last time out and is expected to retain his place, with Antef Tsoungui, Felix Bacher and Ferro likely to line up in front of him at the back.

Jandro Orellana and Xeka are expected to anchor the midfield, while Joao Carvalho could be handed a starting berth after coming off the bench to replace Peixinho at half time in the defeat to Moreirense.

Yanis Begraoui is expected to lead the line once more, the forward having contributed an impressive 19 goals in 30 Primeira Liga appearances this season.

Famalicao come into the fixture with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving Oliveira the luxury of a full squad to choose from ahead of the trip to Estoril.

Ibrahima Ba and Justin de Haas are expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Lazar Carevic continuing in goal behind them.

Simon Elisor is set to lead the attack for the visitors, supported by Sorriso, Pedro Santos and Gil Dias.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Turk; Ferreira, Bacher, Tsoungui; P. Carvalho, Xeka, Orellana, Amaral; Pizzi, Begraoui, J. Carvalho

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Ba, De Haas, Rafa; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, Santos, Sorriso; Elisor

We say: Estoril Praia 1-2 Famalicao

Famalicao’s eight-game unbeaten run and superior quality across the pitch should be enough to see them through here, even against a desperate Estoril side scrapping for points.

Begraoui could cause problems, but we back the visitors to edge a tight contest and collect all three points on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.