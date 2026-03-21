Preview: Estoril Praia vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 21 Mar 2026 05:55

A rejuvenated Rio Ave side will be out to make it three wins in a row for the first time since November 2024 when they visit the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota to face Estoril Praia in round 27 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The Canarinhos, on the other hand, will be looking to make it 10 straight home games without defeat in the league since the start of October and move within six points of the European qualifying places heading into the final eight games of the season.

Match preview

Estoril Praia picked up another important victory in their quest for a top-four finish last Saturday as they held firm to see out a narrow 1-0 win over Nacional when the two sides squared off at the Estadio da Madeira.

Austrian defender Felix Bacher netted his second goal in four games when he rose highest to head home Joao Carvalho’s corner in the eighth minute before the visitors turned in a solid defensive display to see out the victory.

Estoril Praia have now gone unbeaten in seven of their 10 Primeira Liga matches since the turn of the year, picking up five wins and two draws, with two of the three defeats coming at the hands of title-chasers Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

This solid run of results has put Ian Cathro’s men in contention for European qualification, as they sit seventh in the Primeira Liga standings with 37 points from 26 matches, nine points behind Braga in the Conference League qualifying spot heading into the final eight games.

© Iconsport / Susa / Icon Sport

On the other hand, a resurgent Rio Ave side picked up three huge points in their battle for survival when they edged out Estrela Amadora 2-1 at home last weekend to pull five points clear of the danger zone.

January signing Jalen Blesa delivered the goods once again, netting on either side of the half-time break at the Estadio dos Arcos to put the hosts in a two-goal lead, before Rodrigo Pinho struck in the 65th minute to pull one back for Eatrela.

Prior to that, Rio Ave snapped their run of six consecutive defeats on March 1, when they played out a goalless draw with Famalicao on home turf, eight days before picking up a 1-0 victory over Tondela at the Estadio Joao Cardoso courtesy of a 70th-minute strike from Blesa.

This upturn in form has strengthened Sotiris Sylaidopoulos’ men’s bid to preserve their top-flight status for a fifth year, as they now sit 12th in the Primeira Liga table with 27 points from 26 matches, five points above 16th-placed Nacional in the relegation playoff spot.

However, next up for Rio Ave is a tough journey to the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota, where Estoril are unbeaten in each of their last nine league games, picking up five wins and four draws since a narrow 1-0 defeat against Sporting Lisbon on September 27.

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

D

L

W

L

D

W

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Barring any late fitness issues, Kevin Boma remains Estoril Praia’s only absentee this weekend, as the 23-year-old defender has been sidelined since February through a muscle injury.

Yanis Begraoui scored a hat-trick to fire the Canarinhos to an emphatic 4-0 victory against Rio Ave in November’s reverse fixture, and the Moroccan striker, who is third in the Primeira Liga Golden Boot race with 17 goals, will be looking to haunt the visitors once again.

As for Rio Ave, Sylaidopoulos will be unable to name Costa Rican midfielder Brandon Aguilera Zamora, who has missed the last six games through a cruciate ligament injury.

French defender Julien Lomboto has been ruled out since sustaining an injury against Arouca in January and will sit out this weekend’s tie, while Dario Spikic is a major doubt after coming off injured against Estrela last time out.

Spanish striker Blesa has been on song for Rio Ave since his move from Cesena in the winter window and the 25-year-old, who has netted four goals in six appearances, will be one to keep an eye on this weekend.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Carvalho, Ferro, Bacher, Sanchez; Orellana, Tsoungui, Holsgrove; Carvalho, Marques, Begraoui

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Vrousai, Brabec, Mancha, Abbey; Nikitscher, Ntoi; Bezerra, Pohlmann, Dario Tome; Blesa

We say: Estoril Praia 2-1 Rio Ave

Rio Ave have flipped the script in recent weeks, but they will need to be at their best against an Estoril Praia side, whom they have failed to get the better of in their last five encounters, losing three and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory in February 2023.

The Canarinhos have made their home patch a tough ground for any visiting side and we predict they will come away with the desired result here as they continue their pursuit of a top-four finish.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.