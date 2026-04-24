Getafe vs. Barcelona: La Liga champions missing five players for battle in Madrid

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 19:23 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 19:25

Barcelona will be without the services of five first-team players for Saturday's La Liga clash with Getafe.

The Catalan giants are currently nine points clear at the top of the La Liga table and in an excellent position to win another championship, although Real Madrid would cut the gap to six points if they manage to overcome Real Betis in Friday night's contest in Seville.

Lamine Yamal has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign with the hamstring injury that he suffered during the contest with Celta Vigo last time out.

Andreas Christensen (knee) and Raphinha (hamstring) are also not yet ready to return, while Marc Bernal has again been ruled out due to an ankle injury which has proven to be more serious than initially feared.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Barcelona missing five players for La Liga clash with Getafe

“They haven’t trained and neither of them will be available tomorrow. Next week, they’ll probably be better. We’ll see," Barcelona boss Hansi Flick told reporters in his pre-match press conference when asked for an update on Raphinha and Bernal.

As well as the four absentees through injury, Barcelona will also be missing Eric Garcia on Saturday afternoon through suspension.

Roony Bardghji could potentially be the player to benefit from Yamal's absence in the final third, with the 20-year-old in line to make a rare league start this weekend.

“He’s ready, of course. He was ready. I already said that. He’s doing well and now he’ll have more opportunities to play, although we haven’t yet decided if he’ll start in Getafe," said Flick when asked about Bardghji's involvement this weekend.

The Sweden international has scored once and provided one assist in 17 appearances for Barcelona in Spain's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Iconsport

Flick is expected to make changes for Getafe clash

Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo may both be introduced into the defence for Saturday's game against Getafe, while Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez could also return.

Joao Cancelo had been expected to miss out with the injury that forced him off against Celta, but the Portugal international has proved his fitness to make the squad list this weekend.

Full Barcelona squad vs. Getafe

J Garcia, Szczesny, Aller; Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin, Kounde, Cortes, Espart; Gavi, Pedri, Fermin, Casado, Olmo, De Jong, Tommy; F Torres, Lewandowski, Rashford, Bardghji