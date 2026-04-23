Barcelona confirm Lamine Yamal injury: Will teenage superstar be available for Spain at 2026 World Cup?

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 15:04 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 15:06

Barcelona have revealed that Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the campaign with the hamstring injury that he suffered against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old limped off the field after scoring a penalty in the clash with Celta, and there were immediate concerns surrounding the forward.

Tests have now taken place, and Barcelona have confirmed "an injury to the biceps femoris of his left leg".

Surgical intervention has been ruled out at this stage of proceedings, but Yamal will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Spain will be breathing a sigh of relief, though, with Barcelona expecting the attacker to be available to represent his country at the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona confirm hamstring injury for Yamal

“The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has an injury to the biceps femoris of his left leg,” the statement read.

“The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season and is expected to be available for the World Cup.”

Barcelona moved nine points clear at the top of the La Liga table courtesy of their 1-0 success over Celta, with Hansi Flick's side in an overwhelmingly strong position to win the title.

As a result, Yamal's absence may not have serious consequences for Barcelona.

However, it will still be a major blow for the Catalan side to be without their teenage superstar for their final six league games of the campaign.

© Imago

Yamal expected to be fit to represent Spain at 2026 World Cup

Spain's final squad for the 2026 World Cup will be named at the end of May, and the expectation is that Yamal will be included, while he should be fit for his national team's tournament opener.

La Roja will begin their 2026 World Cup against Cape Verde on June 15, before facing Saudi Arabia and Uruguay on June 21 and June 27 respectively to round off the group stage.

The round of 32 will then take place between June 29 and July 3, as teams bid to book their spot in the round of 16, and a worst-case scenario could see Yamal miss the group stage before returning to action in the knockout round of the competition.

Yamal has scored six goals and registered 12 assists in 25 appearances for Spain, who are viewed among the favourites to enjoy success at this summer's tournament.

The forward will end the 2025-26 campaign having scored 24 goals and registered 18 assists in 45 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.