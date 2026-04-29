Barcelona receive triple injury boost as Catalan giants close in on La Liga title

By Matt Law | 29 Apr 2026 13:20 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 13:22

Barcelona have received a triple fitness boost ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash against Osasuna, with Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Andreas Christensen all returning to training.

Raphinha has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the March international break, missing his side's last six matches in all competitions.

Bernal, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury against Atletico Madrid in early April, and he has been absent for the team's last five games in all competitions.

Both Raphinha and Bernal have been pictured back in training, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the pair have been pencilled in for some minutes against Osasuna on Saturday.

Christensen has also rejoined the group after a lengthy absence, although the Denmark international is not ready to be considered for first-team selection.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Raphinha, Bernal, Christensen back in Barcelona training

The defender, who is out of contract at the end of June, suffered a partial tear of his ACL at the end of 2025, and at the time, it was thought to be unlikely that he would return this season.

However, Christensen has also been pictured back in training, suggesting that there could be some minutes on the field for the 30-year-old before the campaign ends.

Christensen's future is currently the subject of much speculation, and it is understood that he has turned down Barcelona's opening offer to extend his contract.

However, the centre-back is still believed to be keen to remain at Camp Nou.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Barcelona could win La Liga title this weekend

Barcelona are in a commanding position at the top of the La Liga table, sitting 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with only five games left to play.

Should Barcelona beat Osasuna on Saturday, they would be crowned champions on Sunday if Real Madrid are unable to overcome Espanyol.

Hansi Flick's team will be missing star attacker Lamine Yamal for the remainder of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, but the Spain international is expected to be back for the 2026 World Cup.