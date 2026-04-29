Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Barcelona readying 'fresh proposal' for Man United forward this summer

By Ben Sully | 29 Apr 2026 01:54 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 01:58

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in another loan deal for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

The England international is coming towards the end of a season-long deal with the Catalan giants.

Rashford has by no means been a guaranteed starter, but he has made a number of useful contributions in his time with Hansi Flick's side, having registered 13 goals and 10 assists in 45 competitive appearances.

In fact, Rashford has scored three goals in his last four La Liga appearances, including an effort in the recent 2-0 win over Getafe that moved the Blaugrana 11 points clear at the top of the table.

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Barcelona eyeing second Rashford loan deal

While the 28-year-old is set to win a league title, Barcelona are reluctant to trigger the €30m (£26m) option in the loan agreement.

According to Sky Sports News, the Blaugrana could make an effort to negotiate a second season-long loan deal with Man United.

Barcelona are weighing up whether to table the loan proposal when they discuss Rashford's future with his parent club at the end of the season.

Man United are unlikely to renegotiate the buy option in the loan deal, but it is unclear whether they would be open to sanctioning another temporary exit.

From the player's perspective, Rashford does not have any plans to play for Man United again and is keen to continue his journey with Barcelona.

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Why Barcelona's Alvarez pursuit could impact Rashford future

The same report suggests that Rashford's hopes of staying at Barcelona beyond the summer could depend on the club's pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine has been identified as a potential option to replace centre-forward Robert Lewandowski, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Any move for Alvarez would require a significant financial outlay, which could make it difficult to bring Rashford back to the club.

However, Atletico Madrid insist Alvarez is not for sale despite recent speculation about his future at the Metropolitano.