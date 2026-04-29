Newcastle injury news: Eddie Howe handed huge boost as £45m star returns to training before Brighton

Newcastle United have received a timely boost ahead of a crucial Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

After a difficult run of results, reinforcements could be arriving at just the right moment for Eddie Howe and his side.

It also comes amid growing speculation surrounding one of their most high-profile players.

Anthony Gordon returns to Newcastle training ahead of Brighton clash

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According to the Daily Mail, Anthony Gordon is set to return to training with Newcastle this week after recovering from a hip injury.

The England winger has missed the Magpies' last two matches, including defeats to Bournemouth and Arsenal, after scans confirmed an issue that kept him sidelined for the past fortnight.

However, he is now expected to rejoin the squad in training and could be in contention to feature against the Seagulls at St James' Park on Saturday.

Arsenal and Liverpool have interest in signing Anthony Gordon

© Iconsport / PA Images

Gordon’s absence had sparked speculation, particularly given the ongoing interest in his services ahead of the summer transfer window.

Premier League rivals, including Arsenal and Liverpool, have been linked with a potential move, while Bayern Munich are also said to be monitoring his situation.

Despite the noise, Newcastle have maintained that his recent absence was purely injury-related, with manager Eddie Howe previously insisting there was no doubt over the player’s commitment.

Anthony Gordon return hands Eddie Howe a huge boost

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Getting Gordon, who cost the club £45 million, back could prove crucial for Howe as Newcastle look to halt a poor run of form.

The 25-year-old has been one of their most important attacking outlets this season, offering pace, directness and a consistent goal threat from wide areas. Indeed, the former Everton star leads the team for goal contributions in all competitions, having scored 15 goals and provided five assists.

With confidence dented after four straight league defeats, his return provides a much-needed lift, both in terms of quality on the pitch and belief within the squad.

At a time when results and speculation are both swirling, Gordon’s comeback could be exactly what Newcastle need to steady the ship heading into the final few matches of the 2025/26 campaign.