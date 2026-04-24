Newcastle injury news: Latest Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes update before Arsenal clash

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Apr 2026 13:10 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 13:14

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has delivered the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Magpies are down in the dumps following a poor run of eight defeats in their last 11 top-flight matches, most recently losing 2-1 at home to Bournemouth last weekend.

Top scorer Anthony Gordon, who has been linked with a summer transfer, was unable to face the Cherries due to a groin issue, and Howe has confirmed that Saturday’s contest will come too soon for the England international.

"Anthony won't make the game,” Howe said at a press conference on Friday. “He hasn't trained this week, again not a serious injury, but not in time for this game. Hopefully (he'll be fit) for next week."

Injury-prone right-back Tino Livramento is also unavailable after he was withdrawn against Bournemouth with a groin problem of his own.

"With Tino, he went for a scan initially. We don't think it's a bad injury,” Howe added. “We'll wait and see whether he'll play again this season. He's due to have another scan at the weekend to determine the full extent.

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“Outstanding” Livramento ruled out as Howe issues Guimaraes update

"I think Tino's very level-headed, very stable mentally. He's had a frustrating season (after) such a good season last year - he was outstanding, was fit and available and really contributed to what we delivered.

"This year's been different and that's just the life of a footballer I'm afraid. He's never been able to get that run of games to find his best form. He's an outstanding player."

Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) are also in the treatment room, but captain Bruno Guimaraes made a welcome first-team return against Bournemouth after missing the previous 12 games with a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian could be ready to start in Newcastle’s midfield this weekend, with Lewis Miley and Jacob Ramsey potentially at risk of losing their place in the first XI.

"He's had a full week of training and he's trained really well - I've been very pleased with him. It's been tough for him,” Howe said.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Howe on Guimaraes: “This week will serve him really well”

“I think you could see against Bournemouth, he came on with all the right intentions, to deliver a really big physical performance, but you could see that he was struggling at times physically to adapt to the pace because he'd had minimal training.

"But he was playing on heart and spirit and determination, and the week he's had this week will serve him really well. He's such an important player for us on so many levels and of course we're keen to get him on the pitch as quickly as possible. I've just got to make sure it's not to his detriment.

"It's been great to have him back around the group though - he's such a positive person, and he can only help and inspire the players around him."

Meanwhile, Joelinton will serve the second and final game of a two-match suspension this weekend, but he will be available to return on May 2 when the Magpies face Brighton at St James’ Park.

Currently sitting down in 14th place in the Premier League table, Newcastle can mathematically avoid relegation if they beat title hopeful Arsenal and 18th-placed Tottenham fail to beat Wolves.

However, the Magpies travel to the Emirates Stadium having failed to win any of their last 13 Premier League away games against Arsenal, scoring just one goal in their last nine visits.