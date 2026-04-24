Premier League Gameweek 34
Arsenal
Apr 25, 2026 5.30pm
Emirates Stadium
Newcastle

Team News: Arsenal vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Arsenal vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / SUSA

Needing a point to swiftly reclaim top spot in the Premier League table, Arsenal host an out-of-sorts Newcastle United in Saturday's top-flight showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are also aiming to avoid a harrowing fifth straight defeat in domestic competitions, although their visitors arrive on the back of three consecutive Premier League losses.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Arsenal and Newcastle.

ARSENAL vs. NEWCASTLE

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Riccardo Calafiori (knock), Jurrien Timber (knock), Bukayo Saka (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Havertz, Eze

NEWCASTLE

Out: Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Joelinton (suspended), Tino Livramento (groin)

Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

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