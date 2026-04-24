Team News: Arsenal vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 24 Apr 2026 17:30

Needing a point to swiftly reclaim top spot in the Premier League table, Arsenal host an out-of-sorts Newcastle United in Saturday's top-flight showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are also aiming to avoid a harrowing fifth straight defeat in domestic competitions, although their visitors arrive on the back of three consecutive Premier League losses.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Arsenal and Newcastle.

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Riccardo Calafiori (knock), Jurrien Timber (knock), Bukayo Saka (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Havertz, Eze

NEWCASTLE

Out: Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Joelinton (suspended), Tino Livramento (groin)

Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Murphy, Osula, Barnes