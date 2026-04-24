Leeds lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for FA Cup semi-final after quadruple injury update

By Ben Knapton | 24 Apr 2026 16:44

Leeds United could potentially be blessed with a triple injury boost in time for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The Whites will definitely be missing midfielder Ilia Gruev, who will not play again this season as a result of a knee injury, but Sebastiaan Bornauw, Anton Stach and Jayden Bogle could all recover from ankle/foot problems.

Bogle suffered a kick to the foot in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Bournemouth during the week, but the defender will almost certainly shake off the issue in time to start on the right flank.

Stach would also be in line for a promotion to the first XI if fit enough, but Ao Tanaka - recently linked with a shock move Manchester United - is a more than capable alternative alongside Ethan Ampadu.

Out of all of Leeds' eight different FA Cup scorers this season, Tanaka is the only player to find the back of the net twice, making the net bulge against both Derby County and West Ham United.

Farke is likely to make one alteration in defence, though, as Joe Rodon should regain his place alongside Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk, demoting James Justin to the bench in the process.

However, the attacking trio of Noah Okafor, Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ought to be retained, as the latter aims to put himself in the World Cup conversation.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Leeds

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