Chelsea lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for FA Cup semi-final as Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro calls made

By Ben Knapton | 24 Apr 2026 14:41

Chelsea duo Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are both in with strong chances of being involved in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Leeds United at Wembley Stadium.

Neither attacker was able to take part in Liam Rosenior's final game - a 3-0 Premier League defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion - due to minor thigh injuries, but they both trained on Friday.

Interim head coach Calum McFarlane refused to guarantee their availabilities for the weekend, but he is keeping his fingers crossed over both of them, which is more than can be said for Estevao Willian.

The Brazilian teenager will not play again this season due to a hamstring injury, so Palmer could be stationed on the right-hand side of the attack if fit enough, with Pedro Neto occupying the left flank.

Palmer starting out wide would allow Pedro to operate just behind central striker Liam Delap, in a move that would allow Enzo Fernandez to re-form his recognisable midfield partnership with Moises Caicedo as Romeo Lavia drops out.

A couple of Chelsea defenders are also at risk of the axe, in particular Malo Gusto and Wesley Fofana, whose displays at the Amex Stadium caused particular concern.

Josh Acheampong is a viable alternative to the former, while Trevoh Chalobah and Jorrel Hato could form the central defensive pairing in front of Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Chelsea vs. Leeds: