Brentford transfer news: Bees identify prolific striker as potential Igor Thiago replacement amid Chelsea, Spurs links

By Ben Sully | 26 Apr 2026 00:42 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 01:05

Brentford have reportedly identified Dynamo Kyiv striker Matviy Ponomarenko as a potential replacement for Igor Thiago.

The Brazil international has been in fine form this season, having scored 21 goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

Thiago's impressive form earned him a call-up to the Brazil squad and led to interest from several Premier League clubs.

London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among those who have been linked with a potential move, although the latter's interest will likely depend on their survival bid.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Brentford eyeing Ponomarenko as Thiago replacement

Brentford will be keen to keep hold of their star striker, although they appear to be scouring the market for possible replacements.

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford have earmarked Ponomarenko as a potential option, who has been touted as one of Europe's 'most promising young' strikers.

The report claims that Keith Andrews's side are showing a 'strong interest' in the 6ft 2in forward ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Brentford could face competition if they decide to pursue a deal, with the Ukrainian said to be the subject of 'significant attention' from a number of clubs.

Brighton & Hove Albion are among his potential suitors, while there is also thought to be interest from Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Trabzonspor.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Ponomarenko's breakout season

Ponomarenko has enjoyed a breakout campaign with Dynamo, having scored 13 goals in 16 competitive appearances.

In fact, the 20-year-old has racked up 10 goals in his last nine appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League.

As a result of his prolific form, Ponomarenko was called up to the Ukraine senior squad for the most recent international window, where he came off the bench to score a consolation goal in the 3-1 defeat to Sweden in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Given Ponomarenko's fine form in front of goal, there is a belief that Dynamo will demand at least €25m (£21.6m) to consider parting ways with the highly-rated prospect this summer.