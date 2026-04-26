Premier League Gameweek 34
Man Utd
Apr 27, 2026 8.00pm
Old Trafford
Brentford

Team News: Man United vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man United vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / APL

Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Monday night.

Michael Carrick's side are third in the Premier League table, while Brentford occupy ninth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

MAN UNITED VS. BRENTFORD

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Lisandro Martinez (suspended), Patrick Dorgu (thigh)

Doubtful: Leny Yoro (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Joshua DaSilva (knee), Jordan Henderson (unspecified), Kaye Furo (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

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