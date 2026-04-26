Team News: Man United vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Monday night.
Michael Carrick's side are third in the Premier League table, while Brentford occupy ninth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.
MAN UNITED VS. BRENTFORD
MAN UNITED
Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Lisandro Martinez (suspended), Patrick Dorgu (thigh)
Doubtful: Leny Yoro (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo
BRENTFORD
Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Joshua DaSilva (knee), Jordan Henderson (unspecified), Kaye Furo (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago