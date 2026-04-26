Manchester United vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 26 Apr 2026 21:37

Manchester United and Brentford meet at Old Trafford on Monday night for a matchday 34 clash in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are looking to secure all three points and strengthen their grip on third place, while the Bees would move into sixth place with a win.

What time does Manchester United vs. Brentford kick off?

Manchester United vs. Brentford will get underway at 8:00pm UK time.

Where is Manchester United vs. Brentford being played?

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford, which can hold up to 76,212 supporters.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

Viewers will be able to watch the Manchester United vs. Brentford match on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports UHD.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can access the game via NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted throughout the match on the Sky Sports Premier League X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is at stake for Manchester United and Brentford?

Manchester United would significantly strengthen their Champions League hopes with a win, as three points would extend their lead over sixth-placed Brighton to 11 points.

Meanwhile, Brentford have dropped to ninth during the weekend's fixtures, but a win in their game in hand on Monday would see them move up to sixth in the standings.