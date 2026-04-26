Chelsea manager search: Why Cesc Fabregas could be the perfect Liam Rosenior replacement

By Ellis Stevens | 26 Apr 2026 20:23

Chelsea's turbulent 2025-26 season took another turn earlier this week when Liam Rosenior was sacked following a miserable run of results, including five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring.

The club have turned to Calum McFarlane to see out the campaign, and while the interim boss has already guided the Blues into the FA Cup final, Chelsea will be looking for a permanent managerial switch in the summer.

Pressure is mounting on the board to make the correct appointment, with growing discontent among supporters over the recruitment model and ownership strategy, making this one of the most significant decisions the current Chelsea hierarchy have and will face.

A number of high-profile names have already been linked with the vacant managerial position, ranging from experienced elite coaches to emerging tacticians from around the globe, but one candidate stands out as the ideal Rosenior replacement: Cesc Fabregas.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at why Fabregas would be the perfect Rosenior replacement at Stamford Bridge.

Attacking identity

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Fabregas, like many other Spanish midfielders-turned-coaches, has quickly developed a reputation at Como for implementing a possession-heavy system, with no team having more than their 61.3% average possession in the Serie A this season.

Despite his side often dominating the ball, Como rarely look to retain possession at all costs, instead preferring to invite pressure before springing direct, vertical attacks - a style comparable to Roberto De Zerbi.

Alongside plenty of positional rotations in the final third, these methods have seen Como score a superb 59 times in 34 Serie A matches - only Inter Milan have scored more in the league so far this season (80).

Such attacking success would certainly be welcome at Stamford Bridge, especially given their recent struggles in front of goal, including enduring a five game goalless losing run in the Premier League under Rosenior - their worst run of goalless defeats since 1912.

While the Blues have faltered in attack in recent weeks, the forward talent is undeniable, with the likes of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Estevao at their disposal, and Fabregas' attacking identity could help facilitate a huge improvement in the final third.

Defensive structure and tactical flexibility

© Imago / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Chelsea may have struggled offensively in recent weeks, but their defensive issues have persisted all season, already conceding more league goals (45) than they did in the entirety of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign (43).

This has been particularly evident during their five-game losing run in the league, conceding 11 goals throughout that period, while they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 Premier League fixtures.

Fabregas could once again offer a solution to this problem, with Como also among the most impressive defensive sides in Serie A this term, conceding just 28 goals in 34 games - only AC Milan have conceded fewer (27) - and keeping 16 clean sheets, the joint-highest alongside Inter Milan.

The Spaniard does not rely on one set defensive structure, instead boasting the ability to change on a game-to-game basis depending on the opposition, demonstrating his tactical flexibility.

Como have shown they can dominate possession against teams, in turn limiting the opposition's chances, while also being able to defend deeper and execute ruthless counter-attacks against the elite sides.

Alongside this flexibility, Fabregas has also switched formations when needed, often preferring a 4-2-3-1 but shifting to a 3-4-2-1 at different points in the season, even making these changes in individual matches depending on game state.

This adaptability aligns well with the modern culture at Chelsea, having adopted a win-at-all-costs mentality, particularly during successful spells under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Experience managing young players

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Arguably one of Fabregas' most attractive qualities for the Chelsea hierarchy is his experience managing and developing young players.

Como have averaged the third-youngest starting 11 in Serie A this season (25.3), with the likes of Nico Paz (21), Jacobo Ramon (21), Martin Baturina (23), Maximo Perrone (23) and Jesus Rodriguez (20), among others, all playing key roles in their ongoing success.

That undoubtedly aligns with Chelsea's current model, which has seen the Blues build the youngest squad (23.6) and field the youngest starting 11 (24.1) on average in the Premier League this term.

Paz has been a particular standout for Como in 2025-26, scoring 13 and assisting seven goals in 38 appearances across all competitions, reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea themselves.

Fabregas' work with players like Paz could, therefore, strongly appeal to Chelsea, particularly with a core of young talent including Estevao (19), Palmer (23), Andrey Santos (21), Josh Acheampong (19) and many others.

Will Fabregas be interested?

© Imago

For Chelsea, Fabregas should be the man to lead them forward into the 2026-27 season, boasting numerous attributes that would make him an ideal fit at Stamford Bridge.

However, one big question looms over the potential appointment: Would Fabregas be interested in a move to Chelsea?

Fabregas is not just Como's manager, but also a former player and minority shareholder, and the Spaniard may want to see out the project that has already seen him lead the club from Serie B to potentially European football next season.

However, Fabregas may be drawn by a move back to his former club, having enjoyed five successful seasons at Chelsea between 2014 and 2019, including lifting the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, the Europa League and the League Cup.

The allure of managing in the Premier League is also undeniable for many, particularly at a club with Chelsea's stature and resources.

Ultimately, Fabregas stands out as Chelsea's best option, and the club should do everything in their power to appoint the Spaniard as their next manager.