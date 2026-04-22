Liam Rosenior sacked: Chelsea announce manager decision after Brighton loss and reveal succession plan

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Apr 2026 17:51 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 18:03

Chelsea have announced their decision to sack Liam Rosenior as head coach and have appointed Calum McFarlane as interim boss following Tuesday's loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues' season has been one of disappointment, with former boss Enzo Maresca dismissed in January after reportedly falling out with the club's hierarchy.

Liam Rosenior was appointed in his place, but after overseeing a period of five consecutive defeats in the Premier League, the Londoners have parted company with the 41-year-old.

A club statement on Wednesday read: "Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior. On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

"Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season.

"This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future."

Chelsea also announced that Calum McFarlane will take charge on an interim basis until the end of the season, starting with the club's FA Cup clash with Leeds United this weekend.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Liam Rosenior's record at Chelsea: Premier League failure

Rosenior leaves Stamford Bridge with the club in seventh place with just 48 points after 34 games, and they have now played a game more than the five teams below them, meaning they could end matchweek 34 in 12th place.

The Englishman signed a six-year deal in January, but he has been dismissed having only led the team out 23 times in all competitions.

Rosenior started well, overseeing six wins from his first seven matches as boss, but he only managed to win five more times in 16 games.

LIAM ROSENIOR CHELSEA RECORD Games: 23 Wins: 11 Draws: 2 Losses: 10

Chelsea have lost seven and won just one of their past eight fixtures in all competitions, and they have taken just four points in the league from the last 27 on offer.

Perhaps most damning of all was the fact his side had failed to score in any of their last five Premier League games, though he did accuse his players of effectively giving up against Brighton.

However, little can excuse the fact the club's goalless streak is their worst in the league since 1912, and a parting of ways was an inevitability.