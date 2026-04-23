Chelsea news: £11m to sack Liam Rosenior - the staggering sum Blues have spent on managers in 10 years

By Axel Clody | 23 Apr 2026 12:06

Chelsea have sacked Liam Rosenior, with the dismissed head coach set to receive a compensation payment that will swell the already extraordinary sum the club have spent on managers over the past decade.

Signed on 8th January 2026 to replace Enzo Maresca, Rosenior was dismissed on Wednesday 22nd April. Despite a promising start for the former Strasbourg manager, the club have been in freefall since the beginning of March.

Eliminated by PSG in the Champions League last 16, Chelsea have since lost five consecutive Premier League matches and find themselves well off the pace in the top-five race. Currently eighth, they will now focus their energy on winning the FA Cup — with a semi-final against Leeds this Sunday — and securing sixth place, which would earn Europa League qualification.

Rosenior to cost Chelsea around £14m in total

© Iconsport / SPI

Chelsea are not expected to appoint a permanent manager before the end of the season, with Top Mercato having suggested five names — including Cesc Fabregas and Andoni Iraola — as potential candidates for the summer.

In the meantime, the club face a significant compensation bill for their outgoing head coach, who had signed a contract until 2032. According to L'Equipe, Chelsea paid Strasbourg £2.5m to secure Rosenior's services in January and will now owe the man himself approximately £11m, bringing the total cost of his appointment to around £14m.

Chelsea's ten-year managerial spend exceeds £105m

© Iconsport / PA Images

That figure adds to an already eye-watering total. Ouest-France notes that while Enzo Maresca waived any financial settlement on his departure this winter, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter each received around £13m, and Mauricio Pochettino pocketed approximately £10m. Chelsea also paid £21m to prise Potter away from Brighton.

In total, the Blues have already spent around £70m on compensation payments and recruitment fees for their last five managers alone. Going back a full decade, the cases of Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard must also be added.

Conte famously received the largest managerial compensation payment in history — approximately £26m — when he left in 2018. Sarri cost around £4m to release from his Napoli contract in the same year, though he generated £5m the following summer when he departed for Juventus. Chelsea also paid approximately £4m to bring Lampard from Derby County in 2019.

In total, Chelsea's managerial costs over the past ten years are estimated at just over £105m, a figure that can be compared to Manchester United's equally remarkable outlay of approximately £86m across their last six managers.