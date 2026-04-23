Preview: Blackpool vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 23 Apr 2026 12:06

Blackpool play host to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon looking for the point that they require to ensure that they will avoid relegation to League Two.

At a time when the Seasiders sit in 16th position in the League One table, the visitors to Bloomfield are in 19th spot, just three points above the drop zone.

Match preview

For a large portion of 2025-26, Blackpool have appeared to be on their way to the fourth tier of English football.

However, Ian Evatt has instigated an incredible turnaround since March 17, with Blackpool accumulating 16 points from a possible 21 to move them to the brink of survival.

Saturday's 1-0 victory at Wycombe Wanderers was Blackpool's fifth success across that period, their only defeat coming by a 1-0 scoreline at sixth-placed Stevenage.

Most impressively, Blackpool have kept four clean sheets in six matches. Despite this return, they still have the joint-sixth worst defensive record in the division.

Their home form has proven pivotal in their battle against relegation. Five victories and one draw have been posted in their most recent six contests at Bloomfield Road, three of the triumphs ending in a 1-0 scoreline.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

In sharp contrast to their hosts, Leyton Orient make the trip to the North-West on a six-game winless streak.

Three draws and three defeats have been recorded during that period, Richie Wellens' side still searching for the win that will likely secure their place in League One for another 12 months.

Goals have completely dried up for Leyton Orient, with just two being scored across the aforementioned run, but it should be noted that they have not conceded more than twice in a game since the start of March.

While Leyton Orient have lost 13 of their 22 away matches in League One this season, they have accumulated eight points from their most recent five such fixtures, only losing 2-1 at champions Lincoln City.

Blackpool League One form:

D W W L W W

Leyton Orient League One form:

D D L L D L

Team News

© Imago

Zac Ashworth is in line for a recall to the Blackpool XI with Hayden Coulson serving a one-match ban for his red card at Wycombe.

Fraser Horsfall remains sidelined as he serves the second of his two-game suspension for his dismissal versus Peterborough United in the previous game.

Evatt currently has no plans to risk the likes of George Honeyman and Josh Bowler after their recent injuries, and that could see an otherwise unchanged lineup selected.

Sean Clare and Josh Koroma are both in contention for recalls to the Leyton Orient side after their half-time introductions against Rotherham United.

Despite making his comeback from a long layoff in that game, Aaron Connolly is again expected to be named on the substitutes' bench.

Dylan Levitt comes under the same category after a month on the sidelines.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Walters, Casey, Husband; Brown; Hamilton, Clarkson, Anderson, Ashworth; Bloxham, Taylor

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; James, Forrester, Happe, Morris; Clare, Bakinson; Koroma, Wellens, Mitchell; Ballard

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Leyton Orient

With Blackpool almost over the line, they can afford to play with a sense of freedom on Saturday. However, we feel that Leyton Orient needing a result will work in their favour, leading us to predict a hard-fought share of the spoils that would suit both clubs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.