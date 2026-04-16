Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 16 Apr 2026 11:13

Wycombe Wanderers will host Blackpool this Saturday afternoon in League One with the hosts aiming to see out the season by finishing as high as possible.

The visitors know a victory could see them secure their top flight status if other results go their way.

Match preview

Wycombe enter this match with very little to play for, as while they can still theoretically reach the playoffs due to being seven points off with three games to play, it will require a miracle for them to finish sixth.

The Chairboys are currently sat in 11th, and so aiming to finish as high as possible and securing a top-half finish will be the ambition in these final three games this campaign.

Their first aim will be to bring an end to their current winless run of three games, which has seen them lose two matches before a draw last time out.

Fans of the club will be hopeful their side can turn around their home form, as Wycombe have lost two of their last three league games, as many defeats at Adams Park Stadium as their prior 16 outings combined.

However, there will be a confidence within Wycombe that they will secure a result, as they have been unbeaten across their last five matches at Adams Park against the Tangerines.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Blackpool come into this game in fine form for a relegation-threatened side, as they have won three of their last four fixtures, which has seen them climb to 19th and four points clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors will know that a win will secure their status in the division for next season if Exeter City loses their match this weekend, when they host playoff-chasing Stockport County.

Ian Evatt’s side will be aware they will have to overcome a poor run of form on the road as they are winless across their last 10 away league games, their longest run without victory on their travels since a 12-match stint between November 2022 and April 2023 in the Championship.

Blackpool have been winless across their last 11 league games against Wycombe since a 3-0 away victory in January 2004.

Since 2016-17, the only fixture drawn more often in England’s top four tiers is Brighton and Hove Albion against West Ham United.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W L W L L D

Blackpool League One form:

W D W W L W

Team News

© Imago

Wycombe will be without the services of Caolan Boyd-Munce, as he went off injured against Bradford City before missing their draw with Huddersfield Town.

There will also be concerns about the fitness of Cauley Woodrow, who left the pitch as a substitute after going down injured, while they will monitor Daniel Harvie, who went down late on in the game but managed to see out stoppage time.

Fans will hope that Woodrow is fit for the fixture, as he has been one of the club’s standout performers in front of goal this season, having netted in the league on eight occasions.

Meanwhile, Blackpool will be without Michael Obafemi due to injury concerns and, after getting a red card in their victory over Peterborough United last time out, Fraser Horsfall.

Evatt will also be worried about the fitness of George Honeyman, who had to be substituted last time out as he suffered an injury, so his condition will be monitored as he would be key to their fight against relegation.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Scowen, Allen, Taylor, Huggins; Morley, Leahy; Vidigal, Onyedinma, Quitirna; Lowe

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock Farrell; Ihiekwe, Husband, Casey; Brown; Hamilton, Walters, Clarkson, Anderson; Taylor, Bloxham

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Blackpool

Blackpool are in fine form and should be able to carry this on into this game to earn them the win, as Wycombe know their season is effectively over.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.