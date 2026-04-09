Preview: Blackpool vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Apr 2026 11:59 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 12:07

Looking to put further distance between themselves and the League One relegation zone, Blackpool welcome Peterborough United to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders saw their four-match unbeaten run come to an end on Monday night with a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage, while Peterborough, despite struggling for consistency in recent weeks, picked up a valuable point against promotion hopefuls Cardiff City last time out.

Match preview

Blackpool’s quest for survival has gained serious momentum in recent weeks, with Ian Evatt’s side putting together a four-game unbeaten run that included important victories over Port Vale, Burton Albion and Exeter City, along with a crucial draw against Cardiff City.

However, they were unable to extend that run on Monday, falling to a narrow defeat at Stevenage thanks to a second-half strike from former Tottnenham midfielder Harvey White.

That result leaves Blackpool dangerously close to the dreaded drop zone, sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone heading into their 43rd game of the campaign, with little margin for error as the season enters its final stages.

Although struggling overall this season, Evatt’s men have been impressive at home and will be hoping to make the most of their home advantage once again.

Four wins and a draw from their last five home matches have helped them accumulate 35 points on home soil, compared to just 13 on the road all season, giving them the 11th-best home record in the division and the strongest among teams in the bottom half.

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As for Luke Williams and his Peterborough United side, they have improved considerably since he was appointed Posh manager back in October but have struggled in recent weeks and seen their position in the top half and any outside chance of a playoff finish fall away.

Although boasting an admirable 45.2% win rate since his arrival, Posh have managed just one victory in their last nine league games, a 5-0 win over Rotherham United, and have struggled defensively since the start of February.

Disappointing defeats to Barnsley, Leyton Orient and Luton Town have been especially crushing while a draw earlier in the week against high-flying Cardiff City may have restored some confidence.

Conceding just three minutes into the second-half, Peterborough United were able to find a leveller through club top scorer Harry Leonard just 60 seconds later before holding out for a valuable point at home, a result that leaves them 13th in the table with 51 points to their name.

Unlike their upcoming opponents, it is their away form that has shaped their good position, while they hold only the 19th-best home record, they boast the seventh-best record on the road, although they have taken just two points from their last five away matches and will be keen to improve that return.

The pair lock horns for the second time this season after Blackpool snatched a late 2-1 win over the Posh back in October, a result that ultimately led to Darren Ferguson’s departure and Williams’ appointment.

Blackpool League One form:

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Peterborough United League One form:

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Team News

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Evatt has the luxury of naming the same XI once again after sustaining no further injuries on Monday night, although he may be tempted to change things up in order to get back to winning ways.

One change could come up top with Blackpool's second-top scorer Tom Bloxham coming in for Niall Ennis.

If they are to make switches in attack then it will not be Irish international Michael Obafemi who comes into the side as he remains unavailable through injury.

Olly Casey and Josh Bowler have also been on the sidelines in recent weeks but the former made a return to the starting lineup last time out and is expected to keep his place in defence here.

The visitors also came away from their latest clash with no additional injury concerns but could also make changes in their bid to return to winning ways.

Leonard is expected to lead the line alongside Jimmy Morgan and Kyrell Lisbie, with the attacking trio scoring 36 league goals between them this season.

Williams will continue to be without Sam Hughes, due to a long-term Achilles injury, and Matthew Garbutt, who has missed the last few weeks because of unspecified concern.

Tom Lees was forced off early against Luton Town two games ago, but the issue proved less serious than first feared as he returned to the starting lineup for the goalless draw with Cardiff City, he is expected to feature in the back four once again.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey, Horsfall, Husband, Coulson; Honeyman, Brown; CJ Hamilton, Bloxham, Clarkson; Fletcher

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Lees, Okagbue, Mills; Collins, Woods; Hayes, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Peterborough United

While the away side travel to Lancashire with little left to play for, the stakes could not be higher for the hosts.

They could potentially end the weekend in the League One relegation zone or five points clear of it but will know they will need to be on top of their game against one of the division's best away teams.

With that in mind, we see the contest being closely fought with Peterborough United failing to win yet again but earning their third stalemate in four games.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.