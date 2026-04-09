Preview: Oxford United vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 09 Apr 2026 11:58

Oxford United play host to Watford on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that may take them outside of the relegation zone.

At a time when the home side sit in 23rd position in the Championship table, the Hornets are down in 10th spot and needing a perfect run-in to have any chance of a playoff spot.

Match preview

Having only lost once in seven matches, Oxford and head coach Matt Bloomfield can be relatively satisfied with their recent results.

However, despite 12 points coming across that period, Oxford remain in the relegation zone, one point adrift of safety after posting a 2-2 draw at relegation rivals Portsmouth on Easter Monday.

That was the third stalemate in four games, with Oxford's other outing during that period being a 2-0 defeat at Southampton.

A three-match winning streak preceded that run, but Bloomfield's side are reaching a point where they desperately require maximum points to bolster their survival bid.

Despite holding the third-worst home record in the division, Oxford are unbeaten in four games (W2 D2) at the Kassam Stadium, conceding just three goals during those outings.

© Iconsport / MatchDay Images Limited / Alamy

Meanwhile, Watford have put together a three-match winless streak in away games, being held to a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday before suffering consecutive defeats.

Those losses have come at Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers respectively, while Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Charlton Athletic has left Ed Still's side realistically out of the playoff hunt.

They now trail sixth-placed Southampton by nine points, having played a game more, with just five fixtures remaining.

Nevertheless, Still knows that he must find a way to grind out results during the run-in to boost his chances of keeping the head coach role for 2026-27.

Although returning 13 points from 10 Championship games is respectable enough, Watford's owners have sacked managers in the past with far better records.

Oxford United Championship form:

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Watford Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Having failed to overcome 10-man Portsmouth, Bloomfield will inevitably consider making changes to his Oxford XI.

Hidde ter Avest and Will Vaulks are both options at right-back and in central midfield, while Przemyslaw Placheta and Mark Harris are pushing for a return in the final third.

Although Watford have a lengthy injury list, Still will contemplate making a number of alterations to his Watford starting lineup.

Tom Ince, Kwadwo Baah and Vivaldo Semedo are all pushing for opportunities on the flank and in attack.

While teenager Amin Nabizada was given a 27-minute outing versus Charlton, he may have to bide his time for a start.

Nestory Irankunda is a doubt with an issue that he picked up in the Charlton game.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Spencer; Vaulks, Brannagan; Mills, Donley, Harris; Lankshear

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Petris, Pollock, Goglichidze, Keben; Ince, Mendy, Louza, Chakvetadze; Semedo, Doumbia

We say: Oxford United 1-2 Watford

Although Oxford are finding ways to avoid defeat, they have reached a point where they need victories, particularly at the Kassam Stadium. However, they may push too hard on this occasion, allowing a Watford side who also cannot settle for draws to take advantage.

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