Tottenham news: 'No amount of money would convince me' — Dyche sets the record straight on Spurs links

By Axel Clody | 09 Apr 2026 11:12

Roberto De Zerbi has been appointed as Tottenham's new head coach, replacing Igor Tudor. Before that decision was made, however, a number of other managers were linked with the post, among them Sean Dyche, known for his expertise in keeping clubs in the top flight, who has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest in February.

Despite the speculation, the former Burnley and Everton boss was never actually contacted by Spurs — a fact Dyche has now confirmed himself, adding that he would not have accepted any approach regardless.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Dyche confirms he was never contacted by Spurs

"I didn't laugh it off by the way, I told a true story. I spend a lot of time in London, not working but socially, and I just happened to be here at the same time the Tottenham job opened. Once you're in the city, people put two and two together and it was never about getting drawn into the rumours. I'm telling the truth. There was a lot of speculation and talk and I was playing it down correctly," he said on talkSPORT's White and Jordan show.

The speculation emerged at one of the most precarious moments of Tottenham's season. The club are hovering just one point above the relegation zone with seven matches remaining.

Dyche, who built his reputation as a survival specialist primarily at Burnley and Everton, made it clear that financial incentive would not have been a factor in any decision.

© Imago / News Images

Dyche says no amount of money would have swayed him

"Obviously in the career I have, it does pay well, but I wouldn't go in there looking for money. They could offer me a massive amount of money — I'm sure they're capable of it and allegedly they've offered De Zerbi a massive amount of money. It would have been about what are you going to help me gain as a human being. What would I gain? I'm not thirsty for that. I've got some money," he said.

The 54-year-old also outlined the professional risks he felt would make the role unappealing and potentially damaging to his career.

"If you don't get the job done, then somehow it's on my neck that I took Tottenham down. That ain't good for me as a human, this is not even about football at this point. Then you get some money and I go, I'm not thirsty for that. I've got some money," he continued. "Say you go in there and do the job, which is to stay up. Next season if you're not in the top four and the football isn't what they want, you're rubbish and they want you gone. So you're not going to gain a lot there, are you? And that's if you get the job done, because it's not easy."

With just one point separating them from West Ham, who currently occupy the final relegation place, De Zerbi's Tottenham visit Sunderland on Sunday in their 32nd Premier League fixture of the season.