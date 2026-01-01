Espanyol vs. Barcelona: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 14:07 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 14:07

Barcelona will be aiming to strengthen their spot at the top of the La Liga table when they take on Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday night.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the division, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and they finished 2025 with a 2-0 success over Villarreal.

Barcelona have been victorious in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, while they have posted eight straight wins in Spain's top flight.

Espanyol, though, have also had an impressive campaign to date, with the Catalan side collecting 33 points from 17 matches, which has left them fifth in the division.

Last time out, the Blue and Whites recorded a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao, and they have won each of their last five league fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and the past meetings between the two sides ahead of what is shaping up to be an interesting Catalan derby this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 218

Barcelona wins: 128

Draws: 46

Espanyol wins: 44

The Barcelona derby dates back to the 1928-29 season, and the fierce rivals have now locked horns on 218 occasions throughout history, with Barcelona certainly the dominant force in the fixture.

Indeed, Barcelona have won 128 of their 218 meetings, with Espanyol posting 44 victories, while there have also been 46 draws.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is the all-time leading goalscorer in the Barcelona derby, having found the back of the net on 25 occasions while representing Barcelona, while Josep Escola is second in the list with 14.

The last meeting between the two sides at the temporary home of Barcelona took place in November 2024, with Barcelona running out 3-1 winners courtesy of a double from Dani Olmo and effort from Raphinha.

Barcelona then won the 2024-25 La Liga title in the reverse match in May 2025, posting a 2-0 victory to secure the championship.

Barcelona also beat Espanyol 4-2 in May 2023, but two of their last five encounters have finished level; Espanyol's last win over Barcelona was a 1-0 success in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final back in January 2018, but they have not managed to overcome their rivals in La Liga since February 2009.

Ivan de la Pena scored twice in the famous Espanyol victory at Camp Nou, with Yaya Toure's strike in the 62nd minute only proving to be a consolation, as the visitors secured all three points against a side that boasted the likes of Xavi, Messi, Samuel Eto'o and Thierry Henry.

Barcelona have dominated their La Liga meetings, winning 104 of their 178 games in the competition, suffering only 34 defeats, while they have managed 345 league goals against their rivals, and their unbeaten run against them in La Liga now stands at 28 matches.

Espanyol were actually relegated to the Segunda Division in July 2020 after losing 1-0 to Barcelona in La Liga, while Barcelona won the 2022-23 La Liga title with a 4-2 success in Espanyol's stadium before enjoying more title success in May 2025.

Last 20 meetings

May 15, 2025: Espanyol 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 03, 2024: Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

May 14, 2023: Espanyol 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 31, 2022: Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

Feb 13, 2022: Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 20, 2021: Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Jul 08, 2020: Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Jan 04, 2020: Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 30, 2019: Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Dec 08, 2018: Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 04, 2018: Espanyol 1-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 25, 2018: Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Jan 17, 2018: Espanyol 1-0 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Sep 09, 2017: Barcelona 5-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Apr 29, 2017: Espanyol 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 18, 2016: Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

May 08, 2016: Barcelona 5-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Jan 13, 2016: Espanyol 0-2 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Round Five)

Jan 06, 2016: Barcelona 4-1 Espanyol (Copa del Rey Round Five)

Jan 02, 2016: Espanyol 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

May 15, 2025: Espanyol 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 03, 2024: Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

May 14, 2023: Espanyol 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 31, 2022: Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol (La Liga)

Feb 13, 2022: Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 20, 2021: Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Jul 08, 2020: Barcelona 1-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Jan 04, 2020: Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 30, 2019: Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol (La Liga)

Dec 08, 2018: Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)