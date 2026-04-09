Bournemouth lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid triple injury doubt

By Ben Knapton | 09 Apr 2026 09:52

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is sweating over a triple injury doubt for Saturday's Premier League showdown with leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Cherries - who have drawn their last five top-flight games - are playing their first fixture in three weeks following the international break, in which Eli Junior Kroupi withdrew from the France Under-21 squad due to injury.

The 19-year-old is not believed to be suffering from anything serious, but he will need a once-over before the weekend, and the same goes for Tyler Adams (unspecified) and Lewis Cook (thigh).

There is more optimism over Kroupi's availability, though, so the 2006-born starlet has every chance of being promoted to the first XI over Amine Adli as he chases a new personal record.

The 19-year-old is one goal away from 10 in the top flight, and he could become the first teenager to hit double figures in his inaugural Premier League season since Robbie Keane in the 1999-00 campaign.

Kroupi should join forces with Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson in the Cherries' attack, while Ryan Christie and Alex Scott are expected to man the midfield while there is still a question mark over Adams's head.

Iraola should also see no reason to alter the backline of James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Adrien Truffert and Alex Jimenez, although the latter is one yellow card away from a two-game Premier League suspension.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this game