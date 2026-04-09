Real Madrid transfer news: Raul Asencio's recent absence 'explained' as Los Blancos consider summer sale

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 09:52

Raul Asencio's recent absence from the Real Madrid squad was reportedly due to a disciplinary issue rather than an injury problem.

The 23-year-old has made 30 appearances for Real Madrid this season, but the Spaniard has only featured in one of the team's last five La Liga games, while he has played just one of their last five matches in the Champions League.

According to Marca, the decision of Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa to overlook Asencio for a start against Manchester City in the Champions League on March 11 was not well-received by the centre-back.

The report claims that Asencio 'confronted' Arbeloa, believing that he had been unfairly treated, having made huge physical efforts to play while Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba were all on the sidelines.

© Imago

Asencio's recent absence due to 'altercation' with Arbeloa

Asencio had initially refused to apologise to Arbeloa in front of the first-team squad despite being given plenty of opportunities to do so - that led to his absence from the squad, but an apology has since been issued to the Real Madrid head coach.

The defender was back on the bench against Mallorca in La Liga last weekend, while he was also in the squad against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

However, Asencio did not feature in either match, with Militao, Rudiger and Dean Huijsen very much ahead of him in the pecking order.

Asencio played 46 times for Real Madrid last season, as he benefitted from the team's injury problems at the back, but securing action has been difficult of late.

There is currently speculation surrounding the defender's future, with a number of clubs believed to be keen on his signature this summer.

© Imago

Could Asencio leave Real Madrid this summer?

Rudiger is soon expected to sign a new deal at Real Madrid, but Alaba is likely to leave Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Even so, a departure for Asencio is possible, with Los Blancos said to be willing to listen to 'interesting offers' for the Spaniard in the upcoming market.

Real Madrid could move for a new centre-back ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund admired.