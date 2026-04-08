Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Girona: Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Franco Mastantuono updates

Real Madrid will welcome Girona to Bernabeu on Friday evening, looking to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions.
Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, and they are also playing catch-up in Spain's top flight, sitting second in the La Liga table, seven points off the leaders Barcelona.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Girona, who occupy 12th spot in Spain's top flight.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next 12 months.
Thibaut Courtois
Status: Out
Type of injury: Adductor
Possible return date: Unknown
Courtois suffered a thigh injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City last month, and the experienced goalkeeper will not be back until the end of April.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy, who has only made five appearances this season, has been on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, and a return date for the Frenchman is unclear at this stage.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Franco Mastantuono
Status: Out
Possible return date: April 15 (vs. Bayern)
Real Madrid will be missing Mastantuono through suspension on Friday, with the Argentina international picking up a milestone yellow card against Mallorca last time out.