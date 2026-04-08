Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Girona: Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Franco Mastantuono updates

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 10:05 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 10:06

Real Madrid will welcome Girona to Bernabeu on Friday evening, looking to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, and they are also playing catch-up in Spain's top flight, sitting second in the La Liga table, seven points off the leaders Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Girona, who occupy 12th spot in Spain's top flight.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next 12 months.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Courtois suffered a thigh injury during the Champions League clash with Manchester City last month, and the experienced goalkeeper will not be back until the end of April.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy, who has only made five appearances this season, has been on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, and a return date for the Frenchman is unclear at this stage.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago

Status: Out

Possible return date: April 15 (vs. Bayern)

Real Madrid will be missing Mastantuono through suspension on Friday, with the Argentina international picking up a milestone yellow card against Mallorca last time out.