Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa facing major dilemma for second leg vs. Bayern Munich after Aurelien Tchouameni blow

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 09:12 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 09:13

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has conceded that Aurelien Tchouameni's absence for next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich is "important".

Tchouameni was handed a booking in the first half of Tuesday's first leg against Bayern after a challenge on Michael Olise, but replays showed that it was a harsh decision.

Nevertheless, the yellow card stands, and the France international has been ruled out of the second leg of the quarter-final through suspension.

“We’ll have time to think about who plays. We have reliable options. Clearly, it’s an important absence due to a card, and I don’t know what the referee saw there nor do I understand why he didn’t show a red card for that tackle on [Kylian] Mbappe," Arbeloa told reporters following his side's 2-1 home defeat.

"Sometimes there are things you just can’t understand, but it’s what we have, and with that, we’ll go to Munich.”

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Tchouameni will miss Real Madrid's second leg with Bayern

Meanwhile, Tchouameni told reporters: “I was just running and then I don’t know what happened. The referee decided that, because there were many fouls, he had to show a yellow card. But honestly, I don’t understand it.”

The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for Real Madrid this season, and his absence will be a major blow for the Spanish giants.

Arbeloa now has a major decision to make when it comes to the holding midfield position for the second leg of the quarter-final at Allianz Arena.

Eduardo Camavinga is the obvious replacement, but the Frenchman has struggled for form this season and is currently being heavily linked with a departure.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Bellingham could be introduced back into starting side for return game with Bayern

Fit-again Dani Ceballos will also be considered, while Jude Bellingham is also expected to come back into the XI, providing that he does not suffer any fitness issues in the build-up to the match.

Bellingham was again used off the bench in the first leg on Tuesday night, as Real Madrid are being careful with the Englishman, who has only just returned from a hamstring issue.

Los Blancos are back in La Liga action against Girona on Friday evening, and Arbeloa is expected to make changes for that contest.

“He’s a player who has been out for a long time. It’s not that I feel like leaving him on the bench. I’m not suspicious regarding him and the confidence I have," Arbeloa said when asked about Bellingham.

"We’ve talked a lot about how his return to the team should be and about regaining his best level progressively. It’s logical, and I wish he could have played 90 minutes with Bellingham since I became coach.

"He has given us so much because we needed a player like him, one who can handle the aggressive pressure Bayern applies, drive forward, and evade opponents.

"I’m very happy with the energy he showed us, his character, and his personality. I see him much better, and I’m sure he will help us a lot in Munich.”

Arbeloa could decide to name a midfield three of Federico Valverde, Camavinga and Thiago Pitarch at Allianz Arena, with Bellingham then operating behind the front two of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.