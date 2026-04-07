Jude Bellingham latest: Real Madrid's Champions League decision against Bayern Munich could have huge World Cup impact

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Apr 2026 21:04

Jude Bellingham was benched by Real Madrid against Bayern Munich due to persistent fitness issues and inconsistent form.

Los Blancos hosted Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the first leg of their quarter-final clash in the Champions League, with the Spanish giants looking to rescue a disappointing season.

Real are second in La Liga, trailing first-placed Barcelona by seven points with eight games left to play, and they also sacked Xabi Alonso in January.

Jude Bellingham has been instrumental to much of the club's success in recent seasons, but the Englishman's struggles on the pitch meant he was left out of the starting lineup by boss Alvaro Arbeloa on Tuesday.

Teenager Thiago Pitarch Pinar was selected in his place, and Bellingham's exclusion could further damage his prospects of starting at the upcoming World Cup.

© Imago / Focus Images

World Cup 2026: Will Thomas Tuchel start Jude Bellingham?

Bellingham's place in England boss Thomas Tuchel's squad is not in doubt, but his problems in Spain have perhaps made his place as a starter less certain.

The Englishman has endured a difficult campaign, starting just 22 times in all competitions, whereas he has started 48 times across 2024-25.

It should also be noted that Bellingham's relationship with Tuchel is reportedly tense, and if Real continue to bench the midfielder, it is difficult to see him making his way into the England manager's plans.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Thiago Pitarch: Who is teenage star that replaced Bellingham?

Bellingham's exclusion was in part due to fitness issues, but his poor form this season has been concerning, though it was still surprising to see him replaced in the Real XI by 18 year old Thiago Pitarch.

The teenager's appearance against Bayern was just his 10th in all competitions for the club, but he has featured five times in the Champions League.

Pitarch played well as a starter against Manchester City in both legs of their round of 16 tie in March, with his rounded skillset allowing him to impact both ends of the pitch.

It remains to be seen if the 18-year-old will be trusted in the closing stages of the tournament should Real advance past Bayern, though having him as an option alongside Bellingham will be beneficial in the coming seasons.