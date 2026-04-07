Preview: Montevideo City Torque vs Gremio - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 07 Apr 2026 22:47

Gremio travel to the iconic Estadio Centenario in Uruguay to open their 2026 Copa Sudamericana campaign against Montevideo City Torque - a game which marks both clubs' entry into Group F of the competition.

Alongside the Brazilian and Uruguayan sides, the group also includes Palestino of Chile and Deportivo Riestra of Argentina. Gremio are seeking to surpass their best-ever run in the tournament, which came in 2012 when they were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Match preview

This is only the third time in their history that Montevideo City Torque have entered a CONMEBOL competition.

The first came in 2021, also in the Copa Sudamericana, when they finished second in their group and failed to reach the knockout rounds; while the second was in 2022, when they were eliminated in the preliminary round of the Copa Libertadores.

Founded in 2007, the club is backed by the City Group — the conglomerate responsible for a network of clubs worldwide, including Bahia and Manchester City.

Their passage through the first round was secured by a straightforward victory over Defensor Sporting in a single-leg tie, and they will now be looking to make a serious impact on the continent.

The place in the group stage was sealed by a solitary goal from centre-back Franco Romero, a 31-year-old Uruguayan who joined as a reinforcement in early February.

Marcelo Mendez's side normally compete in the Uruguayan Championship against clubs with far greater domestic weight.

They currently sit sixth in the table, with four wins, three draws and three defeats, while their momentum heading into the competition opener is inconsistent, with three consecutive matches without a victory.

© Imago / Action Plus

Gremio, meanwhile, arrive under pressure during what promises to be a demanding week, with the Gre-Nal derby against Internacional following on Saturday in the Brasileirao.

Looking at their form, the Brazilian outfit have gone three games without a win, recording two defeats and one draw.

The 0-0 against Remo last Sunday was particularly disappointing for supporters who had expected a comfortable victory over a side in the relegation zone.

Balancing a difficult start to the domestic campaign with continental commitments, head coach Luis Castro has been openly managing his squad rotation to avoid unnecessary fatigue, underlining the importance of cycling players through the squad given the demands of the fixture list.

Of the 50 players registered for the Copa Sudamericana, 29 came through Gremio's academy, while several of the club's key names are expected to feature in the continental fixtures.

Despite the Brasileirao taking clear priority, Gremio are targeting their first trophy in their eighth participation in the competition.

An away opener represents the Imortal's first real test in Group F, considering in 2026 they have only won two matches when playing away from their own arena.

Their last victory on the road came on January 21, against Guarany de Bage in the Campeonato Gaucho - since then, they have played eight games away from home, losing five and drawing three.

Montevideo City Torque form (all competitions):

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Gremio form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Montevideo City Torque are at full strength for their Copa Sudamericana debut after Mendez rested several first-choice players during Saturday's draw against Danubio, meaning those who did not feature in that match are expected to start against Gremio.

The main goal threat is striker Salomon Rodriguez, who has scored six times in the Uruguayan Championship.

On the Gremio side, Castro has left the door open for possible changes following a poor run of results.

Five players are currently out of action and are confirmed absentees, including Joao Pedro, Leo Perez, Marlon, Villasanti and William.

Artur suffered a muscular complaint during the international break but returned in the goalless draw with Remo last time out. He is expected to be rested for the trip to Uruguay, with one eye on the Gre-Nal on Saturday.

The club's top scorer this term, Carlos Vinicius, is also likely to be held back for that fixture.

Montevideo City Torque possible starting lineup:

Torgnascioli; Aguero, Kagelmacher, Romero, Silvera; Pizzichillo, Siles, Montes; Obregon, Rodriguez, Lecchini

Gremio possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Rocha, Balbuena, Kannemann, Gabriel; Nardoni, Dodi; Tete, Monsalve, Mec; Braithwaite

We say: Montevideo City Torque 1-1 Gremio

Gremio are enduring a difficult spell away from home in 2026 and carry a notably vulnerable defence, having conceded in five of their last seven matches both home and away.

Torque, for their part, have seen six of their eight most recent games finish with fewer than 2.5 goals in total. That pattern points to a closely contested encounter at the Centenario, with a draw the most likely outcome.