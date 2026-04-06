Team News: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ellis Stevens | 06 Apr 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 20:00

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet for a record-extending 29th time in the Champions League at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos head into the quarter-final first leg off the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Mallorca, while the Bavarians staged a stunning late comeback to win 3-2 against Freiburg in their game at the weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

REAL MADRID

Out: Thibaut Courtois (thigh), Rodrygo (cruciate ligament)

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy (muscle), Dani Ceballos (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Pitarch, Guler; Mbappe, Vinic

BAYERN MUNICH

Out: Sven Ulreich (muscle), Cassiano Kiala (ligament), David Santos (thigh), Wisdom Mike (tendon)

Doubtful: Harry Kane (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Jackson