Team News: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will meet for a record-extending 29th time in the Champions League at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.
Los Blancos head into the quarter-final first leg off the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Mallorca, while the Bavarians staged a stunning late comeback to win 3-2 against Freiburg in their game at the weekend.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
REAL MADRID vs. BAYERN MUNICH
REAL MADRID
Out: Thibaut Courtois (thigh), Rodrygo (cruciate ligament)
Doubtful: Ferland Mendy (muscle), Dani Ceballos (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Pitarch, Guler; Mbappe, Vinic
BAYERN MUNICH
Out: Sven Ulreich (muscle), Cassiano Kiala (ligament), David Santos (thigh), Wisdom Mike (tendon)
Doubtful: Harry Kane (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Jackson