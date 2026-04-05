Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Apr 2026 17:16 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 17:18

Real Madrid welcome Bayern Munich to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The two sides have faced one another more than any other pairing in the competition's history, with Tuesday's clash marking their 29th meeting.

Match preview

Real Madrid are Europe's supreme club, having lifted the Champions League trophy a record 15 times, and they are chasing yet another crown this season.

Despite Los Blancos enduring a rather mixed campaign, most notably featuring the dismissal of Xabi Alonso and appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa, Los Blancos remain in contention in both La Liga and the Champions League.

However, Los Blancos' chances of lifting the La Liga title were dealt a blow following their 2-1 loss to Mallorca at the weekend, which allowed Barcelona to extend their lead to seven points, meaning Real Madrid may turn their focus to their European speciality.

After narrowly missing out on a top eight place in the league phase, Real Madrid narrowly dispatched Benfica 3-1 in the knockout playoff round before sensationally defeating Manchester City 5-1 in the last 16.

Real Madrid were subsequently drawn against a familiar foe in the quarter-finals, with Los Blancos set to face Bayern Munich for the 29th time - the most-played fixture in the competition's history.

Real Madrid have had the slight upper hand in the matchup, winning 13 and losing 11 of their 28 meetings, while they remain unbeaten in their last nine clashes, with seven wins and two draws.

History also suggests that should Real Madrid prevail in this quarter-final, they will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy, having gone on to claim the Champions League crown each of the last four times they eliminated Bayern Munich.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Bayern Munich, however, come into the quarter-final matchup as arguably the continent's best-performing side this season, with Vincent Kompany's men among the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy.

The Bavarians have lost just two of 43 matches across all competitions this season, with their last defeat coming in a 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on January 24.

Unlike Real Madrid, Bayern Munich booked their place directly into the last 16 thanks to a second-placed finish in the league phase, only finishing behind Arsenal - who they lost 3-1 to on matchday five.

Bayern Munich went on to make comfortable work of their last 16 clash with Atalanta, recording an emphatic 10-2 aggregate victory over the Italian side.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich hold an impressive nine-point lead at the top of the table, which allowed Kompany to rotate his side in their dramatic late win against Freiburg at the weekend.

Despite the rotation, as well as falling 2-0 behind, Bayern Munich ultimately extended their unbeaten streak with a stunning 3-2 comeback triumph, thanks to a late brace from Tom Bischof and a 99th-minute winner from Lennart Karl.

That result, which extended their unbeaten run to 13 games, will give Bayern Munich great confidence heading into this clash, and they will be eager to end their winless streak against Los Blancos and claim the advantage before the second leg on home soil.

Real Madrid Champions League form:

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Bayern Munich Champions League form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa is dealing with multiple high-profile injuries, with Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo ruled out, while Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are doubts to feature.

Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer in the Champions League this season with 13 goals, and the French forward should start alongside Vinicius Junior in attack.

Meanwhile, Kompany is unable to call upon Sven Ulreich, Cassiano Kiala, David Santos and Wisdom Mike due to injury problems, while Harry Kane is also a doubt to start.

Nicolas Jackson could lead the line from the start in Kane's absence, with Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise expected to feature just behind the striker.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Pitarch, Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Jackson

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are consistently at their best in the Champions League, and while Bayern Munich are arguably the stronger team given their performances this term, Los Blancos will fancy their chances of winning at home.

The hosts also boast a fantastic recent record against the German side, leading us to expect a win for Real Madrid.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.