Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos preparing 'brutal' summer overhaul following another trophyless season

By Carter White | 11 May 2026 16:39 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 16:39

Real Madrid are reportedly set for a major summer overhaul ahead of the 2026-27 campaign in Spain.

Los Blancos suffered a damaging defeat in El Clasico on Sunday night, when goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres sealed maximum points and the La Liga title for arch rivals Barcelona.

For the second season in a row, Real Madrid have failed to win a piece of silverware, and a trophyless campaign has led to changes in the managerial hotseat, with Xabi Alonso relieved of his duties in January.

The Spanish giants have only faltered further in the title race since the dismissal of the former midfielder, with Los Blancos now sitting a mammoth 14 points behind Hansi Flick's Barca at the summit of the standings.

With only pride and nine points left to fight for before the conclusion of the campaign, Alvaro Arbeloa's crisis-hit bunch host relegation-threatened Real Oviedo at the Bernabeu on Thursday night.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid preparing for summer overhaul?

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are preparing for a summer of seismic change at the Bernabeu, where a high-profile name could return to an important role ahead of the new campaign.

The report claims that former Los Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho is the leading candidate to take the reins at the La Liga powerhouses once again, with club president Florentino Perez pushing hard for a deal.

It is believed that the final decision is set to be made by the Portuguese manager, who may not feel comfortable returning to the hotseat at Real Madrid during a period of significant instability and transition.

There is also supposedly scheduled to be massive alterations to the playing squad, with 'at least three or four important signings' being chased, focusing particularly on addressing defensive issues.

It is understood that the futures of David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Raul Asencio are all uncertain at this stage, with Los Blancos looking to recruit players who could make an immediate impact next term.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Sticking with the big guns

Focusing on the top end of the pitch for the moment, the report states that Real Madrid view the attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham as key to the long-term project of the club.

It is arguable that the superstar makeup of Los Blancos' forward line has provided more problems than solutions over the past two years, with Alonso's more tactical approach snubbed by some of the team's biggest names.

That being said, it makes sense that Real Madrid are flirting with the possibility of bringing back club hero Mourinho, who is known for his world-class man management and win-at-all-costs approach.