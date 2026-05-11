Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Real Oviedo: Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao updates

By Matt Law | 11 May 2026 09:20 , Last updated: 11 May 2026 09:22

With only pride left to play for this season, Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

Barcelona won the 2025-26 La Liga title with a 2-0 success over Real Madrid on Sunday, while Oviedo's relegation from Spain's top flight could be officially confirmed before this match kicks off.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game.

Rodrygo

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury last month, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines for approximately the next year due to the seriousness of the damage.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 14 (vs. Real Oviedo)

Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury against Real Betis on April 24, and the attacker failed a late fitness test for El Clasico, so he is a major doubt for the clash with Oviedo.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back has since undergone an operation, which has ruled him out for approximately the next five months.

Arda Guler

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid recently revealed that Guler has suffered a hamstring injury which is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, but the Turkey international should be back for the 2026 World Cup.

Dani Carvajal

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Toe

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Carvajal, who is out of contract at the end of June, will again be sidelined this weekend due to a fractured toe, but the Spaniard could return in Real Madrid's final league match of the campaign.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Out

Mendy suffered a serious thigh injury during the team's recent clash with Espanyol, and the Frenchman is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Valverde will again miss out on Thursday due to the head injury that he suffered at the club's training ground last week in an altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.