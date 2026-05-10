Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

By Matt Law | 10 May 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 00:10

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's home clash with Real Madrid, as the Catalan outfit look to secure the title in El Clasico.

© Imago

Mallorca's battle to remain in La Liga will continue on Sunday afternoon when they welcome a Villarreal outfit that have confirmed a top-four spot in the division.

The hosts are 15th in the La Liga table, two points ahead of the relegation zone, while Villarreal are third, five points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

We say: Mallorca 1-1 Villarreal

Villarreal have been one of the best teams in Spain this season, so this is a tough assignment for Mallorca, but we are expecting the Pirates to be good enough for a point on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mallorca vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Athletic Bilbao's bid to qualify for Europe will continue on Sunday afternoon when they welcome a Valencia outfit that are not yet safe from the drop in Spain's top flight.

The home side are currently eighth in the La Liga table, level on points with seventh-placed Getafe, while Valencia are 12th, three points above the relegation zone.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Valencia

We are expecting this to be a tight match in terms of the scoreline, but Athletic need to win to keep pushing for the top six, and the Lions should have enough quality to shade the match.

> Click here to read our full preview for Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Real Oviedo will be aiming to keep their slender survival hopes alive when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Getafe on Sunday evening.

The hosts are rock bottom of the La Liga table, 11 points behind 17th-placed Sevilla, while Getafe are seventh and chasing European qualification for the 2026-27 campaign.

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Getafe

Real Oviedo's relegation back to the Segunda Division is expected to be confirmed this weekend, with Getafe potentially picking up a vital win in their pursuit of European qualification.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Oviedo vs. Getafe, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will welcome bitter rivals Real Madrid to Camp Nou on Sunday evening knowing that a point would see them confirmed as La Liga champions for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Catalan outfit are currently 11 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga table, meaning that only a miracle will allow Los Blancos to win the championship from this position.

We say: Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid could use their recent issues as motivation to claim a point at Camp Nou on Sunday evening, but that result would not prevent Barcelona from being crowned as champions.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups