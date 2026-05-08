El Clasico: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski record vs. Real Madrid

By Matt Law | 08 May 2026 20:39 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 20:39

Robert Lewandowski could potentially play in his last-ever El Clasico on Sunday night, when Barcelona welcome Real Madrid to Camp Nou in Spain's top flight.

The experienced striker's contract with Barcelona is due to expire at the end of the season, and as it stands, he will be leaving the Catalan giants in search of pastures new.

A new contract for Lewandowski has not yet been ruled out, though, especially as he has continued to contribute for the Catalan giants during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 37-year-old has scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for Barcelona this season, including 13 goals in 27 appearances in the top flight of Spanish football.

A draw for Barcelona on Sunday night would see them confirmed as La Liga champions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Lewandowski's record against Real Madrid ahead of the clash at Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski record vs. Real Madrid

Played: 18

Won: 8

Drawn: 2

Lost: 8

Goals: 12

Assists: 4

Lewandowski has faced the capital giants 18 times during his career, boasting a record of eight wins, two draws and eight defeats, scoring 12 times and registering four assists in the process.

The forward's first experiences of facing Los Blancos came during his time at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and he famously scored four times against them in a 4-1 home success for BVB in the semi-finals of the competition back in April 2013.

Lewandowski also tackled Real Madrid three times in the Champions League during his time at Bayern Munich, but he only managed one goal in those encounters and suffered two defeats.

Ten of his 18 appearances against Real Madrid have come during his time at Barcelona, with five of those taking place in La Liga; Lewandowski's league record is two wins and three defeats from five games against the Madrid club, including 2-1 and 3-2 losses during the 2023-24 campaign.

However, he scored twice for Barcelona in their 4-0 success over Carlo Ancelotti's side at Bernabeu on October 26, 2024, before being an unused substitute in the return game, which Barcelona won 4-3 at their temporary stadium.

The forward has faced Real Madrid once in the Copa del Rey, meanwhile, suffering a 4-0 loss in 2022-23, while he has netted four times and provided two assists in four Spanish Super Cup games against Los Blancos, including a goal in a 4-1 defeat to the capital outfit in January 2024, before scoring and providing an assist in a 5-2 success in the 2025 final.

Lewandowski also registered in Barcelona's 3-2 victory in the 2026 final.