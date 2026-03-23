Next Tottenham manager: 46y/o Italian boss 'open' to taking Spurs job to replace Igor Tudor

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Mar 2026 18:40

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly open to taking the permanent managerial role at Tottenham Hotspur, but only under one condition.

Spurs currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, just one point above West Ham United, with only seven matches remaining in the season.

The north London club replaced Thomas Frank with Igor Tudor, but the decision has not paid off, with the interim boss yet to secure a Premier League victory.

Tottenham’s wretched run continued with a 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, marking their seventh loss in the last eight league matches and extending their wait for a first Premier League win in 2026.

While the club showed support for Tudor following the recent passing of his father Mario, the Croatian is not expected to be considered for the permanent role at the end of the season, regardless of Tottenham’s final league position.

Roberto De Zerbi open to taking Spurs job?

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to The Telegraph, De Zerbi will only consider taking the permanent role at Tottenham if the club secure Premier League survival this season.

The 46-year-old guided Marseille to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 last term, but is currently without a job after leaving the French side by mutual consent in February.

Having impressed during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, De Zerbi is keen to manage a leading Premier League club in the future, which could be a boost for Spurs.