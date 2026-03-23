Man United wonderkid compared to Bukayo Saka 'ruled out' for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign

By Matt Law | 23 Mar 2026 20:34 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 20:39

Manchester United youngster Bendito Mantato will reportedly be absent for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign due to an ankle injury.

The 18-year-old is viewed as one of the best young talents at Old Trafford and made his senior debut for the 20-time English champions in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of December.

Mantato has not been in a Premier League squad since the start of January, though, instead featuring in Premier League 2 and the Under-18s Premier League in recent months.

The Englishman has not featured since a Premier League 2 clash with Chelsea Under-21s at the start of March, and according to the Manchester Evening News, he sustained an ankle injury in that clash which has ended his campaign.

© Imago

Mantato suffers 'season-ending' ankle injury

The report claims that Mantato is hopeful of recovering in time to be available to represent the first team as part of their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign.

It will not be a normal pre-season for Man United due to the 2026 World Cup, which is expected to open the door to a number of youngsters to impress, including sensation JJ Gabriel.

Mantato has already had a taste of first-team action, while his numbers in the Under-18s Premier League are excellent, scoring 15 goals and registering four assists in 27 appearances.

Mantato has previously drawn comparisons with Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka due to his playing style and progression in terms of his position.

Like Saka, Mantato came through the youth system as an attacking left-back, but he is primarily been used down the right in an attacking role this term.

© Imago

Mantato will miss Man United's pursuit of FA Youth Cup glory

Mantato's absence is also a major blow for a Man United Under-18s outfit that are bidding to secure glory in the FA Youth Cup this season.

The youngster helped his team overcome Peterborough United Under-18s, Derby County Under-18s and Oxford United Under-18s before missing out against Sunderland Under-18s in the quarter-finals of the tournament on March 18.

Man United Under-18s will face Crystal Palace Under-18s in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup on April 11 ahead of a potential final against Manchester City Under-18s or Blackburn Rovers Under-18s on May 9.