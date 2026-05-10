Sunday’s Serie A predictions and previews including Parma vs. Roma, AC Milan vs. Atalanta

By Ben Sully | 10 May 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 00:10

Today's Serie A predictions include Roma's away clash against Parma and AC Milan's tricky home meeting with Atalanta BC.

© Imago

Now trailing behind in Serie A's tight top-four contest, Como simply must win Sunday's lunchtime kickoff against lowly Hellas Verona.

While the Lariani still harbour dreams of the Champions League, Verona's relegation was confirmed at the end of last month.

Though they defied expectations to deny Juve last weekend, Verona are still in a sorry state, having only won once at the Bentegodi this season.

That tally will not increase on Sunday, as Como boast a potent attack and are desperate to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hellas Verona vs. Como, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Aiming to avoid all but losing their Serie A status, 18th-placed Cremonese hope to prevent relegated Pisa from dragging them down in Sunday’s 36th round at Stadio Giovanni Zini.

The Lombardy-based hosts are four points from safety with three games to go, and La Cremona seek to end a three-match losing run in this fixture to boost their survival prospects.

We say: Cremonese 1-0 Pisa

Cremonese’s desperation could prove decisive against a Pisa side whose relegation has long been confirmed and whose away struggles have been glaring for much of the campaign.

Given the hosts’ need for points and Pisa’s poor record on the road, the Grigiorossi may edge a tense contest with a narrow victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cremonse vs. Pisa, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

One point away from securing Serie A safety, Fiorentina will welcome Genoa to Stadio Franchi on Sunday afternoon.

The Viola aim to join their visitors on the start line next season, and avoiding defeat would ensure they stay up regardless of other results.

We say: Fiorentina 2-1 Genoa

Both clubs will be back to contest another Serie A season, with a win for Fiorentina confirming their top-flight place alongside Genoa.

Though the Viola have a rather modest home record, they have found some rhythm in recent weeks as the threat of relegation has eased.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fiorentina vs. Genoa, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Continuing their quest for Champions League football, Roma will visit Parma on Sunday evening, as Serie A's top-four race nears its finale.

Having taken full advantage of their rivals slipping up last week, the Giallorossi are within touching distance of a seat at Europe's top table.

We say: Parma 0-1 Roma

Although Parma are well organised and can frustrate Italy's top teams, Roma have found a good rhythm and will be more motivated than their mid-table hosts.

Gasperini now has several attacking weapons at his disposal, whereas Cuesta cannot call upon such quality in the final third.

> Click here to read our full preview for Parma vs. Roma, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

After watching their city rivals claim the Serie A title, ailing AC Milan must try to get back on track when they welcome Atalanta BC to San Siro on Sunday.

Now facing a fight to secure Champions League football, Milan slipped up again last weekend; meanwhile, La Dea's mid-season renaissance has petered out.

We say: AC Milan 1-1 Atalanta BC

Milan may have only suffered three home defeats in Serie A, but two have come in their last five outings at San Siro; meanwhile, Atalanta have won just one of their last eight away games across all competitions.

As neither side is in good shape, they will shake hands on a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Atalanta, including team news and possible lineups