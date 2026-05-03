Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Inter Milan vs. Parma, Sassuolo vs. AC Milan

By Seye Omidiora | 03 May 2026 00:15

Today's Serie A predictions include Inter Milan's home game with Parma to decide the Scudetto, while Champions League-chasing AC Milan and Juventus are in action against Sassuolo and Hellas Verona, respectively.

© Imago

Aiming to confirm their Serie A status for another season, Cagliari will visit mid-table Bologna for Sunday's lunchtime kickoff.

Meeting for a battle of the Rossoblu at Stadio Dall'Ara, only the visitors have much to play for, as their hosts have fallen far behind in the race for Europe.

We say: Bologna 2-1 Cagliari

Avoiding defeat would surely complete Cagliari's survival quest, but Bologna can conjure up an increasingly rare home win, having had some time to recover from a busy April schedule.

Curiously, both teams have dropped a league-high 10 points during the final 15 minutes of play this season, so a frantic finale could be in store.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bologna vs. Cagliari, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Still seeking points to confirm a vital top-four finish, Serie A giants AC Milan will visit Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon.

Having conceded defeat in the title race, Milan must focus on securing Champions League football, while their hosts are eyeing a place in Italy's final top 10.

We say: Sassuolo 1-1 AC Milan

Amid a prolonged downturn, Milan would rather not visit one of their bogey teams, and taking one point back to the second city may not be a bad result.

Sassuolo benefit from a potent front three and consistent selection, meaning Grosso's side can pose a threat to anyone on home turf.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sassuolo vs. AC Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Hoping to keep their nose in front as Serie A's top-four fight nears its finale, Juventus will host relegated Hellas Verona on Sunday evening.

Following last week's bore draw with AC Milan, Juve have a three-point lead in the race for Champions League qualification; meanwhile, Verona are already bound for Serie B.

We say: Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona

A combination of Juve's rock-solid defence and Verona's goal-shy attack should make for an uneven contest - it could be a stroll for the Bianconeri.

Having never won a top-flight away game against Juventus, Hellas might have to wait several more years, as they are now heading down to Serie B.

> Click here to read our full preview for Juventus vs. Hellas Verona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

All set to claim their 21st Serie A title, Inter Milan aim to celebrate in style when they welcome Parma to San Siro on Sunday evening.

Even if Napoli and AC Milan produce wins, imperious Inter can wrap up the Scudetto with yet another home victory.

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Parma

Inter will get the party started by confirming their status as Serie A champions, as a limited Parma side cannot stop them at San Siro.

Thanks to the league's top attack, the Nerazzurri will surely prevail on home turf, before parading their hard-won Scudetto.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter Milan vs. Parma, including team news and predicted lineups