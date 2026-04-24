Preview: Torino vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 24 Apr 2026 14:24 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 14:28

Days after pulling off a stunning fightback to reach the cup final, Inter Milan could clinch the Scudetto on Sunday evening, when they visit Torino in Serie A.

Already champions-elect, the Nerazzurri would be formally crowned if they win in Turin and AC Milan fail to beat Juventus a few hours later.

Match preview

With a stirring late comeback at San Siro, Inter strode through to another Coppa Italia final on Tuesday night, keeping their quest for a 10th national cup alive.

Apparently down and out with the final 20 minutes approaching, Cristian Chivu's side still overcame Como, and a 3-2 aggregate victory booked their ticket to Rome.

Two men took most of the credit for that dramatic late revival, as Hakan Calhanoglu struck twice - both times teed up by substitute Petar Sucic - before repaying the favour with an assist for Sucic to steer home the winner.

Chivu and co can look forward to meeting Lazio in next month's final at Stadio Olimpico, and they are on track for a rare domestic double.

Victory this weekend would see them claim the Italian title with four rounds remaining, if Milan cannot respond by beating Juve back at San Siro - and the first part of that equation seems likely.

Including last week's 3-0 home win over Cagliari, Inter have won their last four games while scoring at least three goals, and in contrast to last term's tired denouement they seem to be reaching a crescendo.

Before setting off for Turin, the Nerazzurri also boast a superb away record this season, with 12 wins and just three defeats from 16 league fixtures on the road.

Furthermore, recent history will weigh heavily in their favour: Inter have won their last three away games against Torino by a 6-0 aggregate scoreline.

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Indeed, Torino are winless across 13 top-flight meetings since January 2019, and they were humbled 5-0 in this season's reverse fixture.

More positively, a late change of coach has helped them ascend Serie A in recent weeks, and they are effectively safe from relegation with some room to spare.

Under former boss Marco Baroni, the Granata had been gradually sliding down the table, but his departure heralded an immediate uptick.

Despite dropping two points to relegation-threatened Cremonese last time out, Toro are sitting soundly in 12th place, having posted four wins from seven since Roberto D'Aversa's appointment.

Three of those victories have occurred on home turf, giving D'Aversa a remarkable 100% record in Turin - but their next visitors represent a huge step up in class.

Torino Serie A form:

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Inter Milan Serie A form:

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Inter Milan form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez is still sidelined by a thigh strain and will miss out once again, but his strike partner Marcus Thuram has been back in top form.

So, the France international - who has previously scored six times in four games against Torino - should partner either Ange-Yoan Bonny or Pio Esposito up front.

In addition to Martinez, the visitors could also be missing Alessandro Bastoni due to an ankle injury, though the latter has not yet been ruled out.

It remains to be seen whether Chivu rotates after such an intense cup clash on Tuesday, but D'Aversa is set to keep faith with most of his Torino team.

One potential change would see key defender Ardian Ismajli return from suspension to replace Guillermo Maripan.

While veteran striker Duvan Zapata should be back on the bench, Tino Anjorin and Zakaria Aboukhlal are both sidelined by injury.

Likely to link up with Che Adams in attack, Giovanni Simeone needs one more goal to reach double figures for the first time since 2022 - edging ever closer, he has scored in each of his last three home appearances.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen, Casadei, Gineitis, Obrador; Vlasic; Simeone, Adams

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

We say: Torino 0-2 Inter Milan

With little left to play for, Torino cannot stand in the way of Inter's title quest, and the Serie A champions-in-waiting may even finish the job this week.

A combination of their potent attack and Toro's dubious defence suggests that all three points - and potentially the Scudetto - will be heading back to Milan.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.