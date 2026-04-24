Chelsea injury news: Mixed Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian update provided by Calum McFarlane ahead of Leeds United FA Cup semi-final

By Darren Plant | 24 Apr 2026 14:24

Interim Chelsea head coach Calum McFarlane has suggested that Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro could be available for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.

However, the short-term replacement for Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Estevao Willian has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

With Rosenior having been sacked on Wednesday evening, McFarlane starts his second temporary stint in charge with a mammoth Wembley showpiece against opponents that Chelsea are yet to beat in 2025-26.

The Blues are underdogs to qualify for Europe next season and McFarlane is aware that he needs every player on board to deliver a positive outcome.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, McFarlane hinted that Palmer and Pedro will both feature in his squad.

© Imago / Action Plus

McFarlane delivers Chelsea injury update

Palmer missed Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion with a slight hamstring injury, while Pedro has been absent for two games with a minor calf issue.

During that update, McFarlane acknowledged that reports which suggested that Estevao would be sidelined for a significant period with a hamstring injury were correct.

He told reporters: "Estevao unfortunately won't play for us this season. He is going to be out for a little bit of time. We're here to support him.

"Joao and Cole, they trained, they're in a good place. We don't know yet, we'll make a call tomorrow."

When pushed on whether Estevao could return to represent Brazil at the World Cup, he added: "I'm not sure on that if I'm honest. He won't be available for us.

"I'm sure he's very hopeful he can make the World Cup but I don't know on that."

© Iconsport / Alamy, Daniel Weir, Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Would McFarlane risk both Palmer, Pedro?

With Palmer and Pedro arguably Chelsea's two most important players in the final third, McFarlane will want both of them in his first XI.

At the same time, he may want to err on the side of caution courtesy of the magnitude of games that still await Chelsea.

Earlier this week, Sports Mole suggested possible starting lineups for Chelsea based on the first XIs that McFarlane selected for games against Manchester City and Fulham in January.