Man City next manager: Former Chelsea boss remains 'top candidate' to replace Pep Guardiola at Etihad

By Carter White | 24 Apr 2026 14:20

Manchester City are reportedly set on Enzo Maresca as their top candidate to replace Pep Guardiola as head coach.

After securing the EFL Cup with a Wembley success over Arsenal in March, the Citizens are now on the hunt for FA Cup glory, facing second-tier Southampton at the national stadium in London this weekend.

The Saints are the only non-Premier League club left in the competition following their seismic success over Mikel Arteta's Gunners at St Mary's Stadium in the quarter-finals, ending the North Londoners' hopes of a historic quadruple.

Focusing on Mancunian matters, Guardiola is clearly in the closing stages of his Man City story, however, it is currently unclear whether the coaching genius will depart this summer or after the 2026-27 term.

Former colleagues of the Spaniard have suggested that his body language in recent times points towards an imminent exit from the Etihad, where he has won the Premier League on six occasions, as well as a single Champions League crown.

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Maresca remains preferred Guardiola replacement?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have their ducks in a row as they look towards a Guardiola-less future - one in which they will strive to have continued success at the top level.

The report claims that the title-chasing Citizens want to bring ex-assistant manager Maresca back to the Etihad when Guardiola decides his legendary stay at the club is over, whether that be this summer or in 2027.

The Italian coach was relieved of his Stamford Bridge duties in January following a major row with the side's BlueCo ownership group, with many of the Blues' first-team squad unhappy with the club's decision.

As well as Maresca, a host of other names have been touted as potential Guardiola replacements over the next 18 months, including Citizens legend Vincent Kompany, who is doing an excellent job at Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants have won back-to-back Bundesliga titles with the Belgian at the helm and are widely considered as the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy this season for the first time since 2020.

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Pep to leave on a treble?

Whilst all of the early 2026 talk was centred around Arsenal hoarding major trophies this season, it now appears that Manchester City are the English team best placed to enjoy multiple successes.

With the EFL Cup already secured, the Citizens are the clear favourites to win the FA Cup given that struggling Chelsea, relegation-fighting Leeds and Championship outfit Southampton are the other semi-finalists.

On top of that, three straight top-flight wins have allowed Man City to leapfrog the Gunners at the very summit of the Premier League standings with only five matches remaining of the 38-game term.