Man City vs. Southampton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for FA Cup semi-final

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 12:07 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 12:09

Manchester City will lock horns with Southampton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Citizens are the heavy favourites to make another domestic final, but Southampton are in excellent form and are bidding to cause a surprise at Wembley this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man City vs. Southampton kick off?

The FA Cup semi-final will kick off at 5.15pm on Saturday.

Where is Man City vs. Southampton being played?

The game will take place at Wembley Stadium.

It is Man City's second trip to Wembley this year, having also featured in the final of the EFL Cup, beating Premier League rivals Arsenal 2-0 at the end of March.

The semi-finals of the FA Cup had historically taken place at neutral venues, but Wembley has hosted the last-four contests in the competition since 2008.

How to watch Man City vs. Southampton in the UK

TV channels

The FA Cup contest will be available to watch on BBC One and TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Online streaming

BBC iPlayer provides one of the streaming options for the FA Cup semi-final.

Supporters can stream this clash live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform; HBO Max with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

BBC Sport's X account will also do the same.

Man City vs. Southampton: What's the story?

It is a tall order for Southampton to overcome Man City, but the Saints famously knocked Arsenal out in the last round of the competition and will be full of confidence ahead of this match.

Southampton are flying in the Championship, unbeaten since the middle of January, which has seen them rise up the table and into fourth, with promotion a serious possibility.

Man City, meanwhile, are chasing success in the Premier League, currently sitting at the top of the division, ahead of second-placed Arsenal on goals scored.

As a result, both teams have other matters on their mind, but this match provides the opportunity to reach the final of the biggest cup competition in English football.

Man City are seven-time winners of the FA Cup, with their last success coming in 2023, while Southampton have won the trophy once, claiming the silverware back in 1976.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Man City vs. Southampton