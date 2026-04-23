Arsenal or Man City? Premier League title race fixtures assessed as Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta battle for first place

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Apr 2026 23:58

The final weeks of the Premier League season are set to be tense, as Manchester City and Arsenal battle for the title.

Following Man City's wins against the Gunners and Burnley, Pep Guardiola's side have lept ahead of the Londoners into first place.

However, the two clubs can hardly be separated, with both on 70 points, while both also have a goal difference of 37.

The only reason City are ahead of Mikel Arteta's side is because of goals scored - 66 compared to 63 - but there are only five matchweeks left, and much could change between now and the end of the season.

Here, Sports Mole analyses the title race and whether it could really be decided by goal difference.

© Imago

Arsenal's Premier League fixtures: Mikel Arteta to bottle?

If Arsenal are to win the Premier League title, they must come through their next three games with maximum points, with the club set to face Newcastle United on Saturday, Fulham on May 2 and West Ham United on May 10.

The Toon have lost their last two clashes with the Gunners, but they also won their prior two meetings with the Londoners.

Four of Arsenal's past five encounters with Newcastle in the Premier League have been decided by one goal, and that could prove damaging if the league is decided by goal difference.

Arteta may have triumphed in his last two games against Fulham, but his side failed to win their prior three fixtures against the Cottagers, and even their wins were decided by one-goal margins.

The club's clash with Fulham is also sandwiched between their Champions League semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid, and there is a real chance that the Gunners may have to prioritise competitions.

West Ham United will have the advantage of playing at home, and they have looked revitalised defensively under Nuno Espirito Santo, who has won three and drawn three of his 11 games as a manager against Arsenal.

Arsenal's final two games come against Burnley and Crystal Palace, but the former has already been relegated and the latter may look to rest almost every starter against Arsenal in May if they reach the Conference League final, which will be played after the domestic season ends.

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Manchester City Premier League fixtures: Pep Guardiola's uphill battle

Manchester City will face Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend, and they could be six points behind Arsenal by the time they next play in the Premier League against Everton on May 4.

The Citizens have only failed to beat the Toffees once in their past six encounters, and they have won their past nine away from home against Everton, winning by at least two goals eight times.

Guardiola's side will then face two difficult clashes against Brentford at the Etihad on May 9 and Bournemouth at the Vitality on May 17, and it should be noted the latter are currently unbeaten in 14 league matches.

The Cherries picked up wins against Liverpool and Arsenal in that stretch, while they also held Aston Villa and Manchester United to stalemates.

City's final two top-flight fixtures come against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, though their clash with Palace has no official date yet.

The Eagles could be fully focused on their Conference League campaign, and they may not be as challenging as they would have been earlier in the season.

Villa could be competing in the Europa League final on May 20, four days before playing Man City in matchweek 38, and the likelihood of Unai Emery's men being in the best shape for that clash is slim.

© Imago / Sportimage

Premier League title race: Could it be decided by goal difference?

It would be surprising if either City are Arsenal collected maximum points from their final five Premier League games.

If both teams somehow managed to come through their next three league matches with nine points, then the title may ultimately be decided by who can score more goals in their final two fixtures.

Arsenal have won 21 top-flight matches this season, but 11 of those victories have been by one-goal margins, whereas only nine of City's 21 triumphs have been by one-goal margins.

There is every chance that Arteta will be looking back at another season in which his side failed to capitalise on the weaknesses of Man City unless his attackers can improve their output in the final third.